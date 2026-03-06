A costly Jeep Wrangler and other cars were used for a convoy at the inter-house sports competition of a school in Abuja

A video showing a march past at the Abuja school's inter-house sports competition has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Some netizens frowned at the use of the whips, which they argued was a departure from the norm people were used to in the past

Mixed reactions have trailed a clip from the inter-house sports competition of an Abuja school showing how cars were used as a convoy for a march past.

The march past caught on camera was that of Professor Jerry Gana's Blue House.

Blue House used a convoy during its march past at the inter-house sports competition.

Inter-house sports convoy sparks reactions

The name of the school, as seen on a banner held up by Blue House, is the JC Best Schools International, Life-Camp, Abuja.

In the clip shared on TikTok by @isaacthelight001, Blue House used a Jeep Wrangler (a 4-door model, likely the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara) and other nice rides for its convoy.

Students in Blue House paraded a mixture of blue and black outfits as they represented themselves well during the march past.

Many netizens could not help but wonder why a convoy was used, with some frowning at it as a departure from the norm. At the time of this report, the clip has hit a million views.

Nigerians were divided over the kind of cars being used for a school's inter-house sports competition.

Inter-house sports clip generates buzz online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the inter-house sports video below:

Kelvin Kings said:

"Blue house ke omo thank God say I no still dey secondary school oo… Ewo ni pattern."

ASA VINNEXT✨🥰 said:

"There’s no way school of nowadays can be compared to Our own time……. I mean what is this 😏😏😏😏 Honestly it’s not Funny but this is not Fun all …… Inter-House is one of the event I so much love to witness and we always wait patiently for it because of Different Sports Practices, Talents Showcase and Many others but NOW in some schools it’s not like that anymore."

CELESTINE said:

"Poor children on a straight line matching 😂 while Rich kids inside AC 😂 chai."

Ëmmā~ Ñuël 😎🦅 said:

"Omo Inter - house sports has lost it's credibility 😔😂..... because this one don turn wedding so oh."

julee said:

"Poor man pikin dey match inside sun, rich man pikin Dey inside car."

Endless_Happiness said:

"Abeg…When them start to dey carry convoy for inter-house sport?"

mama said:

"Una don start oo😒 no be this kin inter house sport we do back in those days oo😒 una go dey do too much."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh had emerged first as she raced other mothers at her son's school's inter-house sports competition.

Inter-house sports procession video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared a video of a school's colourful inter-house sports procession.

Her video showed students from the yellow house making their procession at the event.

In the video, the students marched in with a horse, a car and a tricycle. The tricycle, popularly known as a keke, was decorated with yellow balloons. The car was also decorated in the same way as the students of the yellow house marched around on the field. In the video, someone also rode a horse and was at the front of the procession.

