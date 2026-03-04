A Nigerian lady has shared her frustrating experience after renovating a new apartment that she rented

According to her, her landlord unexpectedly decided to serve her a quit notice barely six months after she renovated the space

Emotional reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady has vented out her anger and frustration after her landlord served her a quit notice just six months after she invested in renovating a rented apartment.

She posted a video showing the apartment's transformation, from its initial state to the renovated space and finally, the removal of all the installations she had added.

Lady who renovated rented apartment gets quit notice. Photo credit: @Berniceglam2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady served quit notice after renovating apartment

Identified as @berniceglam2 on TikTok, the lady narrated what she allegedly went through in the hands of her landlord.

The apartment, which was initially in a poor state, had undergone an impressive makeover courtesy of the tenant, who spared no expense in upgrading the space.

She purchased tiles, hired a painter, and worked on the toilet facilities, among other renovations.

However, her efforts were seemingly unappreciated by the landlord, who chose to serve her a quit notice, causing her to remove all the installations she added, including tiles, electrical fittings, and wiring.

In her words:

"My landlord gave me quit notice barely six months after renovation. Some landlords are definitely going to hell straight. This is a video of the apartment before I rented it. This is the first batch of tiles I bought that wasn't even enough. I had to buy the second batch. I called a painter to paint. I also worked on the toilet and did some other things. Jokes on them because I eventually removed everything that I installed in that house. My tiles, the electrical, the wiring, everything, except the paint. I didn't touch the paint because I was already tired."

Lady cries out as landlord gives her quit notice after she renovated rented apartment. Photo credit: @Berniceglam2/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady gets served quit notice

The video sparked outrage, with TikTok users expressing their disgust at the landlord's actions.

Many shared their own experiences of similar mistreatment and outlined the challenges faced by tenants in Nigeria.

@Adedeji said:

"The law is not emotional. You should have made an agreement with your landlord, that you would renovate the property, and that after renovations at your own expense, he shall wait at least 5 years before he could decide to terminate your tenancy or not."

@Ayanfeoluwa Olayemi Agboola said:

"That is why you don't renovate houses that the landlord is living there, and also it is better you find a good apartment that has everything you want."

@abikem_ store commented:

"My shop landlady too can not die well she thinks I will beg after quite notice dey play shop wey the sales no dey encouraging anymore."

@Hadeeza Adam reacted:

"Why una Dey renovate people property with this kyn money? I was a student and married and I lived comfortably in my hubbys house but the house I rented used very poor paint to paint till I leave I no touch their property one day. Paint even peel and I no retouch."

@BESTFASHIONVENDORWARRI said:

"Tell me why someone will remodel your house from a dump like this to something beautiful and that’s when you’ll know you need your house back."

@ADEDAMOLA added:

"Greedy people. You see fine place and suddenly give them 6 month notice, so you can inflate the price to the next person."

See the post below:

Lady receives unexpected quit notice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who was preparing to renew her rent got a quit notice instead to move out of the apartment.

The lady said she was also preparing to install solar electricity in the apartment but she was informed not to border to renew.

Source: Legit.ng