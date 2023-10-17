Reactions trailed the video of a child who conducted the morning assembly in his school and displayed impressive courage

He spoke fluently with so much articulation, and his fellow children responded in like manner, doing whatever he asked them to do

After the video was posted on TikTok, it captured the attention of many users who admired the boy's public speaking skills

A young boy with good public speaking skills went viral because of how he conducted his school's morning assembly.

A video posted by the TikTok handle @snr6361 showed that the boy has incredible leadership abilities.

The boy spoke with courage and boldness. Photo credit: TikTok/@snr6361.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the boy stood boldly before his fellow pupils, who were all smartly dressed in their school uniforms.

He was clutching the microphone like an experienced public speaker who has been on the job for many years.

Boy's ability to speak in public impresses TikTok users

He first greeted the schoolchildren, and they responded in like manner. He then asked them to say the Lord's Prayer.

The boy also asked the children to recite the national anthem after telling them to stand at attention.

People are impressed by the boy's ability to stay calm while talking in public. They called him a born leader.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy conducts morning assembly with boldness

@happinesschioma90 said:

"This boy is a born leader. This school also teaches children self-confidence. See his poise."

@bankzmacline said:

"I heard our father good afternoon, heaven. Well done, guys."

@Chybest said:

"This boy is so brilliant, and wow. I'm amazed that a little boy could do this. I pray for more wisdom."

@Qweku_Hans said:

"Lord, your children are greeting you ooh Good afternoon, heaven."

@Beauty Queen said:

"Omo, where is this? I want to register my child."

@tilly._.twist said:

"Let me see any teacher teaching my children A for Apple again."

Source: Legit.ng