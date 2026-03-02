Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Media Personality Shares Experience After Being Denied Entry Into Church Over Sachet Water
Media Personality Shares Experience After Being Denied Entry Into Church Over Sachet Water

by  Oluwadara Adebisi reviewed by  Funmilayo Aremu
3 min read
  • Media personality Ideba Edu Ele alleged she was stopped from entering a Lekki church over sachet water
  • She claimed security asked her to drop the water and searched her bag during her first visit
  • Her account sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending the church’s rules and others criticising the incident

A Nigerian media personality, Ideba Edu Ele, has sparked conversation online after recounting an experience she described as embarrassing during her first visit to a church in Lagos.

Edu shared on X that security personnel at House on the Rock Church, Lekki, allegedly prevented her from entering the auditorium because she had sachet water (popularly known as pure water) in her handbag.

Media personality Ideba Edu Ele sparks debate after claiming she was stopped from entering House on the Rock, Lekki, for carrying sachet water.
Church security at House on the Rock, Lekki, reportedly stops media personality Edu Ele over sachet water. Photo credit: @EduEle5/X
Source: Twitter
“Their security stopped me at the entrance of the church, not the main gate because I had pure water sachet in my handbag,” she wrote.

Church bars Edu over sachet water rules

According to Edu, the incident occurred on a Sunday when she attended church at a friend’s invitation.

She said she was told she could not enter with the sachet of water and was instructed to leave it behind.

Nigerian media personality, Edu Ele, shares experience after taking pure water to church in Lekki.
A media personality alleges she was stopped from entering a church over pure water. Photo credit: @EduEle5/X
Source: Twitter

In her words:

“I was told I couldn’t enter the house of my father with my pure water. Only bottled water or water in a flask was allowed. So I asked, ‘What if this is all I can afford?"

She said the security officer responded that he was only enforcing church rules and asked her to drop the water before entering.

Edu added that when she asked what would happen if she became thirsty during the service, the officer did not provide an answer.

She said:

“He just stood in a way that made it clear — if I didn’t drop the water, I wasn’t going anywhere.”

She also claimed the officer suggested she should have transferred the water into a container before coming.

Media personality raises concerns over bag checks

The media personality further expressed discomfort about the request to search her bag.

She said she was informed that everyone’s bags were checked, but she noticed other worshippers entering without similar inspections.

See the X post below:

Reactions to Edu's Lekki church experience

Her post has since generated reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

@HenryOfoegbu2 commented:

"You can pay for blue tick but you can’t afford to buy bottle water, make it make sense please."

@nonsookongwu1 wrote:

"Me too, as a member, My bag gets searched too and I’m a volunteer staff and I also know those guys. Rules are rules for a reason."

@drealkachii commented:

"Can you go to the palace of your village king with sachet water?"

