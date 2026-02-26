A Nigerian father recently shared a hilarious post about his amazing little daughter, who had shown off her drawing skills

According to the father, the little girl had sat in front of him and asked him to remain seated because she wanted to draw him

However, after sitting quietly for a while, the father was disappointed by the final result of his daughter's artwork

A father drew the attention of social media users with a post about his daughter's amazing artistic skills.

He posted a photo showing the drawing that she intentionally made at home and shared the background story behind it.

Little girl draws her father

The post, shared by @olajideobe on X, revealed the father's hilarious reaction to his daughter's drawing.

According to him, his little girl had asked him to sit still for a sketch, and he had agreed, with a warning that she'd better get it right. But the finished product didn't quite match the father's expectations.

His disappointment was so overwhelming, and he didn't hesitate to let his daughter know that the drawing wasn't aesthetically pleasing.

The little girl, was upset by her father's review and burst into tears. To soothe her feelings, her father decided to praise the artwork, admitting it was a sharp move to calm her down.

In his words:

"My little girl came to sit in front of me few minutes ago and said to me that I should remain seated in the armchair because she wants to sketch me. I said to her that if whatever she sketches doesn't look like me, she should just go and pack her bag and go to any of her grandpa's house and be living there. A few moment later, she gave me this. How did this one resemble me nítorí Ọlọ́run? I said it was not fine and doesn't look like me at all, and my little madam started crying. Now I've to admit by force that it is fine to commend and appease her."

Reactions as little girl draws dad

Many Nigerians commended the father for handling the situation with care, while also sharing their similar experiences of childhood artistic endeavours gone awry.

Garen said:

"Lesson learned the hard way: never threaten a child's artistic confidence. That drawing is now a masterpiece. Those tears are now guilt. And you willl be staring at that "portrait" on the fridge for years pretending it is a perfect likeness. Welcome to parenting, where you lie with love, apologize for jokes, and learn that a child's feelings matter more than your pride. Frame it. You earned it."

Adetunji said:

"At her age what were you drawing? I'm impressed she was even able to draw this good. It's only a matter of time."

Oluwatoyosi wrote:

"Are you for real. This is exactly you egbon mi. Please tell her we have confirmed it. Boda mi Ola onirugbon. Big eyes daddy."

Mm Bina said:

"Kids and their sketches. Sometimes honesty takes a hit when little hearts are involved. Cute though she tried!"

Cnach added:

"If I say what I noticed from this post, the phone used n everything people would say I too talk. Make I just leave am."

