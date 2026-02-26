A little boy has gone viral on social media after acting like his class teacher for five minutes in front of the entire class

In a now-viral video, the young boy walked into the class and mimicked his teacher's gestures and mannerisms, leaving everyone in stitches

While many netizens praised the boy's impressive acting skills, others had different reactions to the video on TikTok

A video of a little boy behaving like his teacher caught people's attention as he displayed his impressive acting skills.

The boy walked into his classroom and flawlessly mimicked his teacher's stern gestures, leaving everyone in stitches.

Little boy shows off great acting skill as he mimics teacher in class.

Little boy acts like his teacher

The video was shared online by @Siptalesbyoma on TikTok, who expressed her amazement over the entire scene.

In the video, the boy adopted his teacher's signature style for five minutes, pointing at his classmates and warning them about behaving badly in class.

He said:

"Please hold your greeting I'm having headache. Be very careful what did I say? Be very careful. I'm warning you. You people should not get me upset I'm not in that mood now. I'm begging you so you don't get me later. Please. Don't make me upset. You people should submit your books."

The boy's imitation was spot on, from the stern tone to the dramatic expressions, leaving viewers entertained.

Many praised the boy's acting skills, commending him for his convincing portrayal of his teacher's habits.

Little boy in school uniform acts like his teacher in class. Photo credit: @siptalesbyoma/TikTok.

Reactions as little boy imitates teacher

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@mat6plus said:

"This kid need to be encouraged to explore his acting talents, he’s gifted does it so naturally and he’s very expressive while delivering his roles and it’s just beautiful. God bless and keep you son."

@graceys_couture said:

"Me some days ago when they wrote rubbish in my test the following day I said nothing was good about that certain morning that everyone should reset their brain if want that day to be good. To be sincere it was later good."

@obiromzy added:

"As an ex teacher be we came in with strict face and that warning in the morning so they can compose themselves and it works, they’ll behave well for some minutes after that, they start their noise."

@mutis_cake123 added:

"You won’t understand this kind frustration until you find yourself in the field learners can frustrate the life out of you."

@Veesualz added:

"During my service year I was posted to a Scholl to teach primary classes. Once the time is 12 pm nobody dares talk to me because my mouth is already and I'm exhausted."

See the post below:

