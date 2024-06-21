A 10-year-old boy has captured the internet's heart by bursting into tears after giving his hard-earned money to a homeless man he encountered on the street.

The moment was recorded in a video by his mother who was driving with the boy seated behind her

Upon seeing the homeless man, the boy asked his mother if he could donate some of his earnings, to which she agreed

A young boy’s selfless act went viral after he tearfully donated his earnings to a homeless man.

Captured in a touching video by his mother, the scene unfolds in their car, where the boy, seated in the back, spots the homeless man and asks if he can give him some money.

Young boy sympathises with homeless man, gifts him. Photo credit: @everythingrica

Source: TikTok

His mother agrees, and as the boy hands over his savings, he is overcome with emotion, worrying about the man's future.

In the video shared by @everythingrica, his mother consoles him and suggests they pray for the homeless man's well-being.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lyric said:

“Aww that baby is an empath reminds me so much of myself.”

Advocator of violets:

“Being an empath in this cruel world is so painful.”

Picturebooktok:

“If you have a CashApp I’d love to bless him for being a blessing!”

Tiffydaesthetican:

“He’s a empath and God is going to use him in a powerful way.”

Ciliatisdale:

“I always tell my kids it’s nice to help but people always have choices and u have to make the right ones.”

William Edjuan Wilso:

“He doesn’t even know this man and he cried like he was his brother…. I pray everybody on earth heart is as pure as this young mans 1 day. special.”

Kell LO:

“Wow, he’s going to be a gentle giant. Please protect his heart from this cruel world mama.”

Jessica Lowe:

“So very sweet momma u raised a good boy, this literally melted my heart.”

Sue_Cools:

“When I was younger, my parents taught me about doing good deeds like this! I’m now a social worker who volunteers time to our homeless in the inner city! Keep up the amazing work.”

Portable brags, gifts homeless man $20 in Chicago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has warmed the hearts of fans with what he did to a homeless man abroad.

In a viral video, the controversial singer was seen giving the man $20 in Chicago. He checked his bag and brought out a clean note which was handed over to the man.

In the viral recording, the man joyfully thanked the music act, who recently travelled to the US for the gift.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that there are still selfless people out there who care more for others than themselves.

Source: Legit.ng