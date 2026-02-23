A Nigerian lady who started a job in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom has shared her experience online

Her post on X garnered massive attention, with many social media users weighing in on her role, and sharing their thoughts.

Lady working in UK healthcare sector speaks

The lady, identified as @DorcasSamuell on X, revealed that she had recently started her job and was already feeling confident in her position.

She has been working in programme management for a specific project, supporting various work streams, and had been handling tasks independently.

According to her, it was only her third week on the job, but she had already begun to settle in and take ownership of her responsibilities.

Her experience caught the attention of social media users, as she expressed pride and accomplishment in her role.

In her words:

"It’s week three since I started my job in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom, supporting various work streams within the programme management for a specific project. Today, I felt confident about my role as I carried out my tasks on my own initiative."

Reactions as lady celebrates job in UK healthcare sector

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the now-viral post.

Wucci said:

'Fr sounds like something an ai in training would say . Congratulations Didi."

Timilehin said:

"3 weeks in and already owning it? The imposter syndrome is shaking right now."

Chioma said:

See the post below:

