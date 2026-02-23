Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

3 Weeks after Getting Employed in UK Healthcare Sector, Lady Opens Up About What It Feels Like
People

3 Weeks after Getting Employed in UK Healthcare Sector, Lady Opens Up About What It Feels Like

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who started a job in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom has shared her experience online
  • In a now-viral post, she disclosed her job description and the tasks she was required to perform while on the job
  • Social media users who came across the post on X flooded the comments section to share their opinions about her job

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

A Nigerian lady's experience working in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom has been making waves online.

Her post on X garnered massive attention, with many social media users weighing in on her role, and sharing their thoughts.

Lady shares what it feels like to work in UK healthcare sector.
Lady opens up about working in UK healthcare sector. Photo credit: @Dorcassamuell/TikTok.
Source: Twitter

Lady working in UK healthcare sector speaks

The lady, identified as @DorcasSamuell on X, revealed that she had recently started her job and was already feeling confident in her position.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

She has been working in programme management for a specific project, supporting various work streams, and had been handling tasks independently.

Read also

Covenant University graduate who scored 200 in UTME grabs attention after sharing her CGPA

According to her, it was only her third week on the job, but she had already begun to settle in and take ownership of her responsibilities.

Her experience caught the attention of social media users, as she expressed pride and accomplishment in her role.

In her words:

"It’s week three since I started my job in the healthcare sector in the United Kingdom, supporting various work streams within the programme management for a specific project. Today, I felt confident about my role as I carried out my tasks on my own initiative."
Lady who works in UK healthcare sector shares her experience.
Lady narrates her experience three weeks after getting a job in UK healthcare sector. Photo credit: @Dorcassamuell/TikTok.
Source: Twitter

Reactions as lady celebrates job in UK healthcare sector

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the now-viral post.

Wucci said:

'Fr sounds like something an ai in training would say . Congratulations Didi."

Timilehin said:

"3 weeks in and already owning it? The imposter syndrome is shaking right now."

Chioma said:

"The best thing happened to me this morning, and I thought to share it with you all. I opened my WhatsApp to see that my assistant had sent me my task list, and at the bottom, she added a link. The message that accompanied the link was “For when your brain won’t shut up.” I was curious at this point, so I clicked the link and it led me to a Spotify playlist with some of the most relaxing songs ever. And it’s genuinely the nicest thing an employee has ever done for me. The first thing she did when I hired her newly, was add 20 minutes breaks between my meetings, so I’d always have the time to catch my breath. Now, I believe that being thoughtful is one of the most defining skills of a good assistant, and I don’t see myself settling for anything less ever. I hope she doesn’t get surprised when I start inventing new bonuses and sending gifts to her doorstep. My week is off to a really great start."

Read also

Abroad-based Nigerian lady seeking COS breaks down in tears in video: "Not for the weak"

See the post below:

Nigerian lady gets hired on the spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a customer support specialist shared her experience of landing a remote job with a client who still wanted her services despite her initial refusal.

She attributed her success to understanding the client's pain points and tailoring her approach to address her specific needs.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Local government Gabon tv stations Hannah barron Bbnaij sultana According to jim