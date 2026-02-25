A Nigerian woman has cried out bitterly on social media, accusing her husband of setting her shop on fire

In a now-viral video shared via her official account, she claimed that her husband set her shop on fire because she tried to end the marriage

Massive reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A Nigerian woman's life was left in ruins after her husband allegedly set her shop ablaze, sparking outrage on social media.

The incident, which happened in Asaba, Delta state, left the woman devastated, with her business and livelihood going up in flames.

Woman narrates how her husband allegedly burnt her shop. Photo credit: @Lucky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman cries out as husband allegedly burns her shop

The video of the heartbroken woman was shared online by @lucky on TikTok, who conducted an interview with her, revealing the extent of the damage.

According to the woman, the shop was more than just a business; it was an evidence of her hard work and efforts, and its destruction left her with significant debts, including over N8 million owed to customers and suppliers.

It was alleged that her husband's action was a desperate attempt to retaliate against her decision to end their marriage, reportedly due to his infidelity.

The incident sparked a heated debate on social media, with many calling for justice and condemning the husband's alleged actions.

The destruction caused by the fire was not limited to the woman's shop, as it also affected neighbouring businesses.

She narrated:

"That business is everything to me because I tried so much to make sure they business stands. The goods in that shop is even on credit. I'm owing customers not less than N8 million as it stands now. I sell provision and foodstuffs."

Woman in pain after her husband allegedly burnt her shop. Photo credit: @Lucky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the video online, Lucky condemned the man's behaviour and expressed pain over the situation.

In her words:

"Imagine burning your wife's shop because you cheated on her and she refused to stay married to you. Wicked man. Imagine waking up to see your shop burnt down including your neighbour's shop by your own husband.y Happened in Asaba, Delta state."

Reactions as man allegedly burns wife's shop

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@melaninjulie added:

"Just be friends with the neighbor both of you should sue and ask for damages at least 100m each."

@Minister Osayande said:

"The story is not clear. I'm not in a hurry to believe any one sided story these days. someone explain to me."

@CHIDUBEM said: said:

"His gender just dey steady shock me everyday I just dey pity this our generation."

@lianavictor6 added;

"Gotta I have never evening dated someone that collect anything he gave me after break up omo am so sorry dear."

See the post below:

Man beats wife to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businessman, Alhaji Nuru Isah, was arrested for allegedly beating his 24-year-old wife, Wasila Abdullahi, to death.

The suspect beat his second wife to death over Ramadan food in the Fadamam Mada area in Bauchi state.

Source: Legit.ng