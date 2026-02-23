A Nigerian doctor narrated how he worked for 14 months before he was paid, and how the situation made him jobless for months

He shared how he borrowed money to relocate to the UK and what he achieved in just a few months of staying abroad

Many reacted as he shared what happened when he went abroad, sparking reactions from netizens who saw his post

A Nigerian doctor, Toluwani Binutu, shared how he borrowed money to relocate to the United Kingdom.

He shared how he worked as a doctor for 14 months before he was paid.

Nigerian doctor shares experience before relocation

On his Facebook page, Toluwani Binutu narrated the ordeal he faced before deciding to seek greener pastures abroad.

His Facebook post read:

"I worked as a Doctor in Nigeria for 14 months before I was paid. When we finally spoke up, we were blacklisted. After medical school, I took a house job at a Military Hospital in Lagos. I started as a supernumerary doctor.

"A few months later, I was officially absorbed as permanent staff. Still no salary. Months passed. Ward rounds. Emergency calls. Night shifts. Still no salary.

"We were advised not to leave.“If you leave, you may never get paid.” So we stayed. When we eventually went on strike and told our story on national TV, salaries were released. Eight months. Out of fourteen.

"Then we were punished. Blocked from signing off for NYSC. Reported. Blacklisted. I sat at home for seven months. Seven. No progress. No income. No clarity.

"That season changed me. Not because it broke me. But because it taught me something uncomfortable: Hard work alone is not enough. Sometimes you need leverage.

"Years later, after being confirmed as permanent staff elsewhere, my “reward” was a reduction in my net salary. When I told my Mum, she cried. That was the moment I made a decision. I would never rely on titles alone again. I would build leverage.

"I lived with my parents. Didn’t buy a car. Saved aggressively. Took loans. Did everything I could to move to the UK."

Nigerian doctor shares experience in UK

He continued in his post:

"Within six months of working in the UK, I had cleared every loan. Then I started building online. Not for fame. For influence.

"Today, over 1,000,000 people follow my work. Not because I’m extraordinary. But because I refused to remain powerless. Money and influence are not evil. They amplify whoever holds them.

"If you’re a young professional feeling stuck right now:This season will not define you. But your response to it will. What would you have done?"

Reactions as Nigerian doctor relocates to UK

Christian Chibuikem Uchenwoke said:

"That's what our country gives to it's citizen but no matter what God must surely intervene in our situation. Thanks for your happiness now bro."

Onyinyeoma Esther Enyiazu said:

"Leverage!!!!!!! Hardwork alone doesn't do it."

Vera Bwankhot said:

"Hmmm . Heartbreaking. Thank God for you."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

