A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she recreated a feeding vacation experience with random goats

Instead of swimming with sea turtles in Tanzania, the TikToker fed goats near a mechanic workshop in Lagos

Her funny caption about not having money for Zanzibar sparked massive reactions from amused social media users

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions on social media after she did the unusual with some random goats she found on the street.

In a viral video shared online, the lady, identified as @tomtom.45 on TikTok, was walking on the street when she noticed three goats (two black and one white goat) walking beside her.

In the trending video, the young lady was seen standing on a dusty street in Ikotun, Lagos, dressed casually in a black top and pink shorts.

Out of the blue, she brought out some snacks for the goats and started feeding them biscuits with her bare hands, sparking reactions online.

Her on-screen caption also sparked reactions online. She also signified her inability to afford a luxury vacation to an island in Tanzania.

In today's trend, taking a trip to Zanzibar, Tanzania, to swim with and feed sea turtles at the Baraka Natural Aquarium has become the ultimate "soft life" goal for many Nigerians.

Nigerian lady feeds random goats with biscuits

However, instead of feeding exotic sea turtles, the lady was captured holding a nylon bag and feeding goats.

She humorously captioned the video:

"Me feeding the goats in my area because I no get money to go Zanzibar to feed turtles."

She also added:

"God Abeg make I no kpai for Ikotun."

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady feeds street goats in Lagos

The funny contrast between the expensive East African vacation trend and her everyday reality sparked reactions on TikTok. Some of the reactions are below

Xoxo Ruth commented:

"Till you turn around and they start following you."

KING LUCKY wrote:

"I can hear the brown goat saying " thank you ma, u'll not crase, ur princess cloth will not tear" "

Amaka927 said:

"I feed my neighbor goats and chickens the next day early morning them come dey knock for my door with beeehhhee and chukwele chukwele noise as I come out them begin look my hand Omo!.na me find trouble but I enjoy feeding them Sha."

Unfiltered Dhinma stated:

"That black one look strong and healthy."

Bios szn said:

"Make my area people talk say you dey poison their goat?"

Ifeoluwa commented:

"Fun fact- there’s a section at Disney world s animal kingdom with goats like this. They’re tagged “the West African goat” or something like that. My point is, you can turn anything into an “experience”."

