More fun videos from the Adeleke family's vacation on Canouan Island have emerged online

One of the highlights was a set of adorable pictures of billionaire Adedeji Adeleke showing his playful side

A clip captured the moment he joined Davido and his grandchildren in some fun games

Music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shared more fun videos from his family vacation on Canouan Island in the Caribbean archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Recall that the Adelekes, one of the prominent families in Nigeria, reunited for a vacation outside the country at the start of the year 2026.

Billionaire Deji Adeleke participates in fun activities during family vacation. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido, his wife Chioma, his second daughter Hailey, his older siblings Sharon and Adewale, and their billionaire father Adedeji Adeleke all came together for a family moment on Canouan Island.

Aside from a heartwarming clip that showed how Davido celebrated his mother-in-law's birthday on the island, another highlight from the family vacation was a series of clips that captured the singer's billionaire dad showing his rare playful side.

A viral video showed him happily displaying his dance moves alongside Davido and his other grandchildren.

Another clip showed the moment the billionaire joined the DMW label owner and others in a fun game.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido playfully lamented a long-standing habit of his wife, Chioma, that he said he has been coping with for 13 years.

In a video, the singer was seen holding a plate of food when Chioma walked up to him with her own plate. Instead of eating from her own plate, Chioma took a spoon and helped herself to Davido’s meal.

Billionaire Deji Adeleke takes break from work for family vacation on Canouan Island. Credit: dejiadeleke

Source: Instagram

Slide through the post below to see clips of billionaire Deji Adeleke showing his playful side shared by Davido:

Comments about the Adeleke family:

The fun videos have warmed hearts, with Nigerians expressing a desire to recreate similar family moments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

rachel.agbonifo said:

"Daddy Davido has finally joined gang."

sylviasylvesteretoruomo said:

"This family should be named the happiest family in Africa.."

misjules_fabrics_accessories said:

"E be like say we go give this family enjoyment ministers."

jet_lili commented:

"This life just money. The family go dey alright."

indaboski_adaora said:

"Na so life suppose be oooo,e no hard . I love them."

dr_alwaysrozy said:

"Work hard and enjoy yourself Biko."

adamsechomed commented:

"Lovely family. Na who no let their pikin join the big adeleke family dey loose."

ekababy7 said:

"Poverty,I spit on you."

comedian_credit commented:

"Na that kind of native outfit my daddy wear—my own go show this month."

melissah_mo commented:

"Life is sweet and beautiful.. Just make the money to enjoy it."

Lady tries to touch Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that fans were not pleased with what a lady did to Davido.

The singer, who was dressed in a singlet and accompanied by his security team, was approached by a lady who reached out to him as he walked by. He, however, gave her a worrisome look and ensured that she did not touch him.

Source: Legit.ng