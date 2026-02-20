A Nigerian lady has shared a funny photo showing the pair of shoes that her father wanted to purchase for her

She posted the photo via the X app and it quickly went viral and garnered lots of reactions from Nigerians

While some people on X admired the pair of shoes, others joined the lady to criticise the unusual design of the shoes

A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious WhatsApp conversation with her father who wanted to buy a pair of shoes for her.

Her father had picked out a pair of shoes for her, but when she looked at a photo of it, she was disappointed and turned off.

Lady posts photo of the shoes her dad tried to buy for her. Photo credit: @Kaaego/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady rejects shoe gift from dad

The photo, shared by @kaaego on X, showed the footwear, which resembled rubber and had an unusual design that left many in stitches.

After seeing a photo of the pair of shoes, the lady immediately expressed strong disapproval and rejected the offer.

The chat between the lady and her father showed a funny exchange, with the father asking if she liked the shoes, and the daughter quickly dismissing the idea.

Sharing the chat online, the lady said:

"Jesus Christ. Make una see wetin my papa dey ask me if I like."

Reactions trail lady's conversation with dad

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Faddy K said:

"I like as you put Jesus Christ first cause na wetin Jesus been dey wear when he dey Bethlehem be this."

Klar said:

"All I see is a man who cares about his daughter and doesn’t mind spoiling her with every chance he gets."

Aje said:

"It's the thoughts that counts. This on a tan colored pantt and white top would bangg like m@d."

Dear Christian said:

"Be an appreciative child, Nne. You like abi you no like? If you see this, don't forget 'JESUS LOVES YOU'.

Abigail said:

"You will always be his baby. He thinks you are still in primary."

Umars Daughter said:

"It's fine now you can't know fashion more than daddy oh, better collect and say thank you."

Frank said:

"But deep down you like it but you don't want people to laugh at you."

Charmie asked:

"You like or not?"

Mr Ola said:

"You shouldn’t have said ‘No’. It may be a prank. He’s probably planning to buy you a car but wanted to know if you would appreciate this. Although, it may later not be a prank but at least you would have added a new collection to your shoes. Think am!"

Simisola reacted:

"Awwn so sweet. I would’ve said yes; but it’s not me! Sometimes it’s in the gesture and heart behind it; that my father still thinks of getting me things. Please this is not to say you did wrong o; I can’t speak to that since I don’t understand your family dynamics."

Emperor added:

"With this, you can create your own fashion and watch people follow you because you were confident, we are in a time that a bit of confidence actually inspires others."

See the post below :

Nigerian man gifts daughter and her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man surprised his daughter and her husband on their wedding day by giving them a brand new house.

According to a video posted on TikTok, the man gave the newlywed couple a four-bedroom house as a wedding gift.

Source: Legit.ng