Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

“See What My Dad Asked if I Like”: Lady Shares Chat with Father Who Wanted to Buy Shoes for Her
People

“See What My Dad Asked if I Like”: Lady Shares Chat with Father Who Wanted to Buy Shoes for Her

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared a funny photo showing the pair of shoes that her father wanted to purchase for her
  • She posted the photo via the X app and it quickly went viral and garnered lots of reactions from Nigerians
  • While some people on X admired the pair of shoes, others joined the lady to criticise the unusual design of the shoes

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious WhatsApp conversation with her father who wanted to buy a pair of shoes for her.

Her father had picked out a pair of shoes for her, but when she looked at a photo of it, she was disappointed and turned off.

Lady expresses disappointment after seeing the shoes her father tried to buy for her.
Lady posts photo of the shoes her dad tried to buy for her. Photo credit: @Kaaego/X.
Source: Twitter

Lady rejects shoe gift from dad

The photo, shared by @kaaego on X, showed the footwear, which resembled rubber and had an unusual design that left many in stitches.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

After seeing a photo of the pair of shoes, the lady immediately expressed strong disapproval and rejected the offer.

Read also

Woman panics after spotting dangerous creature at her gate, video grabs attention

The chat between the lady and her father showed a funny exchange, with the father asking if she liked the shoes, and the daughter quickly dismissing the idea.

Sharing the chat online, the lady said:

"Jesus Christ. Make una see wetin my papa dey ask me if I like."

Reactions trail lady's conversation with dad

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Faddy K said:

"I like as you put Jesus Christ first cause na wetin Jesus been dey wear when he dey Bethlehem be this."

Klar said:

"All I see is a man who cares about his daughter and doesn’t mind spoiling her with every chance he gets."

Aje said:

"It's the thoughts that counts. This on a tan colored pantt and white top would bangg like m@d."

Dear Christian said:

"Be an appreciative child, Nne. You like abi you no like? If you see this, don't forget 'JESUS LOVES YOU'.

Abigail said:

"You will always be his baby. He thinks you are still in primary."

Umars Daughter said:

"It's fine now you can't know fashion more than daddy oh, better collect and say thank you."

Read also

Mum who asked son to 'match' A with Apple in assignment book shares his hilarious reaction

Frank said:

"But deep down you like it but you don't want people to laugh at you."

Charmie asked:

"You like or not?"

Mr Ola said:

"You shouldn’t have said ‘No’. It may be a prank. He’s probably planning to buy you a car but wanted to know if you would appreciate this. Although, it may later not be a prank but at least you would have added a new collection to your shoes. Think am!"

Simisola reacted:

"Awwn so sweet. I would’ve said yes; but it’s not me! Sometimes it’s in the gesture and heart behind it; that my father still thinks of getting me things. Please this is not to say you did wrong o; I can’t speak to that since I don’t understand your family dynamics."

Emperor added:

"With this, you can create your own fashion and watch people follow you because you were confident, we are in a time that a bit of confidence actually inspires others."

Read also

Nigerian mum in Canada shares how she got car for free 1 week after relocating with family

See the post below :

Nigerian man gifts daughter and her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man surprised his daughter and her husband on their wedding day by giving them a brand new house.

According to a video posted on TikTok, the man gave the newlywed couple a four-bedroom house as a wedding gift.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Kwara governor Mika kleinschmidt Bamidele olumilua university Playboy playmates Abby berner