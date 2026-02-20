“See What My Dad Asked if I Like”: Lady Shares Chat with Father Who Wanted to Buy Shoes for Her
A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious WhatsApp conversation with her father who wanted to buy a pair of shoes for her.
Her father had picked out a pair of shoes for her, but when she looked at a photo of it, she was disappointed and turned off.
Lady rejects shoe gift from dad
The photo, shared by @kaaego on X, showed the footwear, which resembled rubber and had an unusual design that left many in stitches.
After seeing a photo of the pair of shoes, the lady immediately expressed strong disapproval and rejected the offer.
The chat between the lady and her father showed a funny exchange, with the father asking if she liked the shoes, and the daughter quickly dismissing the idea.
Sharing the chat online, the lady said:
"Jesus Christ. Make una see wetin my papa dey ask me if I like."
Reactions trail lady's conversation with dad
Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.
Faddy K said:
"I like as you put Jesus Christ first cause na wetin Jesus been dey wear when he dey Bethlehem be this."
Klar said:
"All I see is a man who cares about his daughter and doesn’t mind spoiling her with every chance he gets."
Aje said:
"It's the thoughts that counts. This on a tan colored pantt and white top would bangg like m@d."
Dear Christian said:
"Be an appreciative child, Nne. You like abi you no like? If you see this, don't forget 'JESUS LOVES YOU'.
Abigail said:
"You will always be his baby. He thinks you are still in primary."
Umars Daughter said:
"It's fine now you can't know fashion more than daddy oh, better collect and say thank you."
Frank said:
"But deep down you like it but you don't want people to laugh at you."
Charmie asked:
"You like or not?"
Mr Ola said:
"You shouldn’t have said ‘No’. It may be a prank. He’s probably planning to buy you a car but wanted to know if you would appreciate this. Although, it may later not be a prank but at least you would have added a new collection to your shoes. Think am!"
Simisola reacted:
"Awwn so sweet. I would’ve said yes; but it’s not me! Sometimes it’s in the gesture and heart behind it; that my father still thinks of getting me things. Please this is not to say you did wrong o; I can’t speak to that since I don’t understand your family dynamics."
Emperor added:
"With this, you can create your own fashion and watch people follow you because you were confident, we are in a time that a bit of confidence actually inspires others."
See the post below :
