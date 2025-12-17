Nigerian Man Gives His Daughter And Husband 4 Bedroom House On Their Wedding Day
- A Nigerian man surprised his daughter and her husband on their wedding day by giving them a brand new house
- According to a video posted on TikTok, the man gave the newlywed couple a four-bedroom house as a wedding gift
- The video showed the moment the announcement was made during the wedding, and the house documents were handed over to the couple
A newlywed Nigerian couple are trending online due to the huge gift they got on their wedding day.
A heartwarming video trending on social media shows that the man and his wife got the gift of house.
The video was posted by @mrsgcfr who said the lady who got married is her sister-in-law and alos noted that they man who gave the huge gift is her father-in-law.
The clip is captioned:
"My father-in-law did the unthinkable on my sister-in-law's wedding day."
In the video, the man came to the wedding with the documents of a four-broom house. He handed the documents to the couple, telling them it was a gift.
The man said:
"I and my wife, my son and the wife, and my grandchildren, we have a gift for Isiah and the wife. Fortunately, the gift that I have for you is unmovable. But I have the documents. The gift is a four-bedroom."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian man gives his daughter and husband a house
@Mowumi Bright said:
"This video mustn’t get to twitter o. Congratulations to the couple."
@adapeace01 said:
"The guy can’t disrespect her,a father with doings. Congratulations to them."
@Mumcy Mira said:
"Make una find father in-law for me ohh congratulations."
@ChubbyTeddy said:
"This looks like something my dad can do on my wedding day. I pray he stays alive for me till then. Congratulations to her."
@UmmuZahrahu said:
"Is it Babaoko that presented d gift or Baba iyawo bcos I DNT it. congratulations dear,, ayoyin a dale."
@Jennifer Ogechi said:
"Your father-in-law and your husband look alike congratulations to the couple, God bless their marriage."
@ChaCha Enons said:
"Why am I crying. I’m really so happy for them. Congratulations to them and God bless you all."
@Happy_kaka said:
"Aww, congratulations! Is she his only daughter? Just curious."
@joydaniel said:
"Goddd this is beautiful Abeg another brother no Dey again?"
@Helena uwa fashion academy said:
"First of all your father inlaw likes you, and he fully welcomed you to the family, this kind family you nor go too stress."
@Mum G&G said:
"Daddy God bless you ooo. God bless my dad for giving my sis land in 2013 too."
Bride gets array of gifts on wedding day
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video shared on TikTok shows that a Nigerian lady who got married received a lot of gifts from her family.
The bride's family went the extra mile to buy a lot of goodies, including household items for the couple.
Many social media users went to the comment section to praise the family for treating the bride well.
