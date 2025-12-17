A Nigerian man surprised his daughter and her husband on their wedding day by giving them a brand new house

According to a video posted on TikTok, the man gave the newlywed couple a four-bedroom house as a wedding gift

The video showed the moment the announcement was made during the wedding, and the house documents were handed over to the couple

A newlywed Nigerian couple are trending online due to the huge gift they got on their wedding day.

A heartwarming video trending on social media shows that the man and his wife got the gift of house.

A Nigerian man and his wife got the gift of a house on their wedding day. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrsgcfr.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by @mrsgcfr who said the lady who got married is her sister-in-law and alos noted that they man who gave the huge gift is her father-in-law.

The clip is captioned:

"My father-in-law did the unthinkable on my sister-in-law's wedding day."

In the video, the man came to the wedding with the documents of a four-broom house. He handed the documents to the couple, telling them it was a gift.

The man said:

"I and my wife, my son and the wife, and my grandchildren, we have a gift for Isiah and the wife. Fortunately, the gift that I have for you is unmovable. But I have the documents. The gift is a four-bedroom."

MrsGCFR, who shared the video, said it was her sister-in-law who got married. Photo: TikTok/@mrsgcfr.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man gives his daughter and husband a house

@Mowumi Bright said:

"This video mustn’t get to twitter o. Congratulations to the couple."

@adapeace01 said:

"The guy can’t disrespect her,a father with doings. Congratulations to them."

@Mumcy Mira said:

"Make una find father in-law for me ohh congratulations."

@ChubbyTeddy said:

"This looks like something my dad can do on my wedding day. I pray he stays alive for me till then. Congratulations to her."

@UmmuZahrahu said:

"Is it Babaoko that presented d gift or Baba iyawo bcos I DNT it. congratulations dear,, ayoyin a dale."

@Jennifer Ogechi said:

"Your father-in-law and your husband look alike congratulations to the couple, God bless their marriage."

@ChaCha Enons said:

"Why am I crying. I’m really so happy for them. Congratulations to them and God bless you all."

@Happy_kaka said:

"Aww, congratulations! Is she his only daughter? Just curious."

@joydaniel said:

"Goddd this is beautiful Abeg another brother no Dey again?"

@Helena uwa fashion academy said:

"First of all your father inlaw likes you, and he fully welcomed you to the family, this kind family you nor go too stress."

@Mum G&G said:

"Daddy God bless you ooo. God bless my dad for giving my sis land in 2013 too."

