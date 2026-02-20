A Nigerian man recently showered accolades on his wife during his graduation ceremony at the University of Port Harcourt

The happy husband, who had just completed his Ph.D journey at the school, proudly flaunted the cake that his wife gifted him

Heartwarming reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens praised the doting husband for appreciating his wife

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian man appreciated his wife's thoughtfulness during his Ph.D graduation ceremony at the University of Port Harcourt.

The proud husband was overwhelmed with excitement as he displayed a special gift from his wife, a well-decorated cake.

PhD graduate shows off cake wife gifted him. Photo credit: @Dr Choko/TikTok.

Man receives cake from wife during PhD graduation

In the video shared by @Dr Choko on TikTok, the graduate held the cake and expressed his gratitude to his wife.

His heart was evidently filled with joy as he praised his wife's generosity and thoughtfulness, clearly touched by her gesture.

Eyewitnesses at the scene giggled and laughed as the man repeatedly announced to everyone that his wife gave him the cake.

In the man's words:

"Na my wife give me the cake. My wife say make I chop the cake. This cake go sweet well well because na my wife cake. My wife cake too sweet."

Man received a cake from his wife during his graduation. Photo credit: @Dr Choko/TikTok.

Reactions as man praises wife at graduation ceremony

The clip sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many praising the husband for acknowledging his wife's kindness.

Netizens were touched by the display of love and appreciation, hailing the husband as a role model for valuing his partner.

@Ruby said:

"I love men who appreciates their wife openly."

@_xahrah said:

"Shey as I chop sahur finish I suppose carry Quran Wetin I Dey find for TikTok."

@Pheika Mohamed reacted:

"At what age did you get your PhD? You look very young, strong and healthy."

@Luça$ said:

"Seeing something like this will make you start thinking of marry, but no try am ooh if you no guide."

@golden said:

"Why e con be say na the first thing way I dey see this morning way I open this app, anyways congratulations to her."

@ROSSY said:

"We know,This is how to know the wife is a sweet queen, which means the man is also sweet to his wife congratulations."

@fear me DLS said:

"Me waiting for my own cake here and please hurry up because I have case to attend."

@Chris reacted:

"We don't know your wife but we're already loving her when a brother is happy, the whole brotherhood is happy."

@Chilo_Ks reacted:

"I wish he came with a poster so those that can’t hear can read “HIS WIFE BOUGHT THE CAKE” but I will buy megaphone and announce it in my country for you."

@NH GLOW SKIN CARE said:

"I like how you are openly appreciating your wife, God bless your marriage from evil eyes and dispute, the beauty we see online will continue even in private forever Amen."

@Oge said:

"I can bake too ooo, and I can tell you for free she poured her whole heart in that cake wether she made it herself or not."

@miss kimmyi said:

"When you see good man u ll know see how he is trying to advert his wife markets."

@chizzy Gold said:

"E no go pass Igbo man na be this oo Omo I too love Igbo people, e pain me say i no marry Igbo."

@Betty's bite said:

"Dr this early morning u wan start dey pepper us. congratulations sir. send my own come lagos."

@Doncaster|Sheffield MUA reacted:

"Oya, Oya, I go do PhD but na later because why am I seeing PhD graduation everywhere on my fyp."

@Thamar Hadassah reacted:

"Men who are not ashamed of appreciating their wives publicly will make it to heaven."

@mignonette_dibang added:

"I love to see men that are happy and excited to be married. Go ahead and gush about your wifeeeeeee."

Nigerian man appreciates his supportive wife

