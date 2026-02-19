In a bid to pursue her dream, a 400 level student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, abandoned her medical course to start a different one from 200 level

The young lady admitted that it was the hardest decision of her life, as she was almost done with her medical studies, but went backwards because she knew her heart was elsewhere

She mentioned the course she is now studying, noting that people had insulted her for switching courses, but she chose purpose over pride

A student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) has revealed that she abandoned her medical studies despite getting to year four to pursue another course she is passionate about.

The lady, with the handle @perrymama34, opened up about her course switch on TikTok and the reaction that followed her tough decision.

An Ambrose Alli University student quits her medical studies in her 400 level to pursue something else. Photo Credit: @perrymama34

Source: TikTok

Why AAU student quit medical course

Despite nearing the completion of her medical studies, the young lady said she had to switch courses because she knew her heart was elsewhere.

She said leaving her medical course for engineering was the hardest decision of her life, noting that she went backwards.

She started her engineering studies from 200 level, pointing out that people insulted her for her decision and there were times she doubted herself.

However, @perrymama34 stood by her choice, which she described as settling for peace over pressure, purpose over pride and her dream over people's expectations.

@perrymama34 admitted that it wasn't easy starting over and staying in a class with colleagues she is older than, but noted that staying where she did not belong was harder.

"I was in 400 level studying a medical course. I was almost there. Almost done. Almost called “Doctor.” But deep down, I knew my heart was somewhere else.

"So, I made the hardest decision of my life — I walked away. I left 400 level to start again from 200 level in Engineering. Yes, I went backwards. Yes, people talked. Yes, I was insulted. Yes, I doubted myself some nights.

"But I chose peace over pressure. I chose purpose over pride. I chose my dream over people’s expectations.

"Starting over wasn’t easy. Sitting in class with students younger than me wasn’t easy. Explaining myself over and over wasn’t easy.

"But staying where I didn’t belong would have been harder.

"Here’s to new beginnings. Here’s to chasing purpose. Here’s to trusting your own path," she wrote on TikTok.

She shared a clip of herself highlighting moments with her engineering colleagues.

An Ambrose Alli University student switches from medicine to engineering in her 400 level. Photo Credit: @perrymama34

Source: TikTok

See her TikTok post below:

Public reacts as AAU student dumps medicine

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's change of course below:

Ms.Oma🍒ᥫ᭡. said:

"I did same a 300lvl student of education French, I dropped just to chase my dream choice."

🌸℘𝓻𝓮𝓽𝓽𝔂_𝓚𝓮𝓶𝓲🌸 said:

"I would be a business administration OND graduate by August and yes they talked,discourage me cause I quit marketing 2020 but here I am doing it again and doing it right."

Annie❤️🥹 said:

"And as long as you are happy that is wat matters 🥹rooting for u my baby."

F⭐️ said:

"My girl u did very good i was happy when i heard it who ever did insult you is scared you’re brave girl."

PRAISEGOD 🎀❤️💍🌹 said:

"Proud of you, stranger 🥹❤️I’m a 100lv student studying electrical engineering."

__harryson_ said:

"I saw you in school that day. I’m proud of you stranger. Welcome to our faculty."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a college graduate retook UTME to study nursing.

University student retakes UTME to change course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 400 level student had retaken the UTME to go for another course.

On her reason for retaking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the young lady said she could no longer cope with the course her brother chose for her to study after four years.

When a netizen asked about her course of study, the lady said it is chemistry. Mixed reactions trailed her video, with some condemning her decision to retake the JAMB exam.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng