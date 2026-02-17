A young man has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok, speaking about his daily struggle to get to work

In a now-viral video, he captured himself covered in dust while inside a commercial vehicle, heading to his workplace

According to him, the dust on the road is so thick that his complexion changes due to the intense dust

A young man has lamented bitterly on social media as he shared his unenviable experience while heading to work daily.

He expressed his pain in a heart-wrenching TikTok post that has gone viral and elicited lots of reactions from netizens.

Man shares how he arrives at work daily after following dusty road. Photo credit: @Ben.Koney/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man follows very dusty road to work

The video showed him covered in a thick layer of dust, sitting in a commercial vehicle as he made his way to his workplace.

Identified as @Ben.Koney on the social media platform TikTok, he shared the footage with a caption speaking about the struggles of his daily journey, specifically referencing the Kasoa to Winneba Road.

He lamented the excessive dust on the road, stating that by the time he reached work, his complexion has changed, due to the intensity of the dust.

The video showed the man covered in a thick layer of dust, his beards and face bearing the brunt of the dirt on the road.

Man cries out over condition of road he follows to work daily. Photo credit: @Ben.Koney/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He captioned the post:

"How I get to work every morning because I use the Kasoa to Winneba Road. It's sad o. Kasoa–Winneba road dust is not normal. By the time I reach work, I’ve changed complexion. Who else understands this struggle?"

Reactions as man shares frustrating work commute experience

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@ᴹʳˢ 𝓞𝔀𝓾𝓼𝓾 said:

"Before l judge frm my perspective pls can l see the driver first."

@𝕬𝖉𝖜𝖔𝖆 said:

"You didn’t blend it well or you forgot to add setting spray. Something is missing someone should help me figure it out."

@Alfred Timothy reacted:

"Who agree with me that we are still Alive becus of God's grace and mercy upon our life we are super grateful to God Almighty for everything."

@Leah Amponsah Dobson said:

"You see the way you are smiling? you will continue to smile for the rest of life. If U believe it drop a heart emoji."

@Young_Sky said:

"I lost my lorry fair so I had to walk from Kasoa to Budumburam. I didn’t recognize it buh the way people were looking at me I was confused then I opened my camera."

@DZATA NELSON commented:

"We need to get you a new job at a better location or one that you can pick Uber. Do another video stating you need a new job and you shall get it!"

@CONCERN said:

"If you own a car I don’t think this would have be a problem. May God give you money to buy your car soon bro."

@D'SKINEMPIRE COSMETICS reacted:

"The funniest video I ve come across today. I have mixed feelings, don't know whether to laugh or cry."

@Maame said:

"I thought what I go through on the Suame Road to Maakro stretch was worse, but then I saw your video and realized mine was better."

@Akpene~ said:

"Sorry don’t let me remember my pains I wear white dress whiles going to my sister’s graduation. I got there with brown dress."

@Innerjoy Logistics added:

"But bro so it bi everyday."

See the post below:

Man singlehandedly fixes bad road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who has been singlehandedly maintaining a bad road situated at Oyigbo, Rivers State was celebrated on social media.

Alphonsius Ikem is said to have been fixing the road for the past 7 years, a duty he had devoted himself to without being paid.

Source: Legit.ng