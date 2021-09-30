A man who has been singlehandedly maintaining a bad road situated at Oyigbo, Rivers State has been celebrated on social media

Alphonsius Ikem is said to have been fixing the road for the past 7 years, a duty he had devoted himself to without being paid

According to the man, token given to him by road users is used in procuring stones and paying people who do the work with him

Alphonsius Ikem took it upon himself to be maintaining a bad road at Oyigbo in Rivers State and has been diligent with his work for 7 years running.

Thanks to Ikem's kind gesture, users of the road have less to worry about when plying the route described as one of the worst in the state when it rains.

The man has been volunteering to fix the bad road for the past 7 years Photo Credit: Gist Ville

Source: Facebook

Ikem has been doing the job for years without any pay

According to Gist Ville, Ikem does the road maintenance work with assistance from two other persons without any remuneration attached.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The man said money appreciative road users gift him is used in getting stones and paying the persons who work with him.

Ikem opined that what he does is what any Nigerian should do.

How Ikem and his co-workers maintain the road

Ikem could be seen in one of the photos shared on social media rocking a road worker apparatus.

He (along with his co-workers) maintain the road by clearing the drainage system for easy passage of water and filling potholes with stones.

Nigerians hail the man

Jerry Uchenna Osuji said:

"One day he will be rewarded excellently, oyigbo road is passable is because of this man."

Viktorino Iyke wrote:

"Work and Chop!

"May God elevate this man to greater height.

"The government should come to the rescue of the good people of Oyigbo and put this road in order."

Stella Anthony opined:

"This is amazing!!

"My parents live there and it's quite a terrible experience.

"From Express Junction our street is always flooded.

"The only good and accessible road is Palace road that houses the King of the community."

Didanda Promise remarked:

"JB king of road, was with him few days ago.

"Though the road has been awarded by Wike and will be flagoff Second week of October.

"This man deserves to be rewarded."

Salaudeen Olamilekan Tesleem stated:

"This is lovely, we all have roles to play in nation building, May God bless this man and his family for his courage and goodwill."

Man fills up potholes on road, goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 63-year-old man had gone viral for filling up the potholes on a road after selling coconuts.

Speaking in an interview with JD Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the man named Ackom said:

"I sell coconut but I decided to fill potholes because the government/MP can’t do it all. I'm helping to develop the country and it's not a bad idea.''

Source: Legit Nigeria