The Lord’s Chosen Church has denied accusations of fabricating testimonies, attributing the controversy to doctored videos aimed at tarnishing its image

The church emphasizes its commitment to holiness and righteousness, stating that it does not screen testimonies and allows members to share their experiences freely

Highlighting its vision and mandate, the church explains its unconventional evangelizing methods as part of a global mission to preach repentance and revive apostolic Christian experiences

In response to accusations from Nigerians that the Lord’s Chosen Church has fabricated some of the testimonies shared by its members, the church has firmly denied these claims.

A spokesperson and Head of Public Relations and Media of the church, Pastor Chidi Louis stated:

"Everyone in the country today is seeing what is happening on social media regarding the videos being posted. The fact remains that someone doctored the videos to tarnish the image of the church. There are unabridged versions of the videos, but what these people did was circulate shortened clips on social media with the intent of damaging the church’s reputation."

The church has chosen not to engage in arguments, instead leaving the matter to divine judgment. "This should not be the case, but since it has been done, we don’t need to engage in arguments with anyone. We have left them to act as they wish and allow God to be the judge," the spokesperson added.

The church highlighted unabridged versions of testimonies, such as one from a woman who dreamt of disarming three robbers of their AK-47s, and another from a brother who testified about riding on the back of a lion in his dream.

"We don’t have any issue with anyone, but it’s clear they are attempting to tarnish the church’s image. However, we thank God that they are inadvertently advertising the church," the spokesperson noted.

Emphasizing the church's commitment to holiness, the spokesperson said,

"The Lord’s Chosen is a holy church; we don’t engage in what others are trying to portray us as. What our pastor preaches is clear to the world—practical holiness and righteousness. We don’t fake anything. We stand firm, as holy brethren, with heaven consciousness. We are not like other churches."

When asked about the screening of testimonies, the church clarified that they do not conduct screenings or interviews.

"We don’t conduct screening or interviews for people who come to share their testimonies because what we preach is holiness and righteousness. We believe that anybody who comes to hear the message of God and is touched, and says they are born again, should live right and maintain holiness and righteousness. So, there is no need for us to begin to doubt someone’s testimony."

Lord’s chosen church speaks out

The church also addressed the unconventional methods of evangelizing seen on the streets.

"What prompted us to do everything you’ve been seeing us do on the streets is our vision and mandate. Let me briefly explain the vision, as it will help people understand our actions through that lens," the spokesperson explained.

The church's vision includes grassroots revival across the world, preaching the gospel of repentance to all, and the revival of apostolic Christian experiences within the body of Christ.

"Our mandate is to spread the gospel of repentance to every corner of the world, telling people that Jesus Christ came, was crucified for humanity’s sins, died, was buried, and on the third day, rose again for our justification. To fully appreciate the redemptive work He did for us on the cross at Calvary, we must repent of our sins, give our lives to Christ, and sin no more."

The spokesperson concluded by emphasizing the importance of holiness and righteousness, stating,

"We are tasked with telling the world that sin is an aberration and the root cause of the world’s problems. The challenges we face today are due to the wickedness of men, which is why the world is in crisis. So, we tell people that the key to success is holiness, for righteousness is what exalts a nation. We must carry this vision to the farthest reaches of the world."

VDM called out church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Verydarkman, has stirred up the 'I am a Chosen' trend on social media X, formerly Twitter, after he called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to investigate the testimonies of members of the Lord's Chosen church.

VDM, in a video, vowed to sue the church for misleading Christians and non-Christians with their testimonies, which he suggested were fabricated.

