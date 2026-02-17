Yaytseslav Lied about His Identity: Real Name, Age, Photos of Russian Man Without Glasses Emerge
Finally, Russian media has published the real name, age and other details about the Russian man, widely known as Yaytseslav, who filmed African women without their consent.
Below is Yaytselav's personal data as published in the Russian media:
Yaytseslav's real name: Vladislav Lyulkov
Yaytseslav's age: 36
Yaytseslav's hometown: Ulyanovsk, Ulyanovsk Oblast
Yaytseslav's aliases: Yaytseslav, Vyacheslav Trahov
Kenyan lady reacts to clip with Yaytseslav
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kenyan lady who was secretly filmed by the Russian man, Yaytseslav, had reacted.
The Kenyan woman, Choice Kinoti, who spoke in an interview, commented on her relationship with the Russian, claiming that she knew him as a streamer. Choice added that she was in a relationship with the man, adding that he had promised to take her to a visa-free country on her birthday.
When asked about her HIV status, the lady said she never had unprotected intercoourse with the Russian. In her defence, she said she is a smart lady and is not stupid enough to meet strangers and have unprotected escapades with them.
