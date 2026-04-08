Government waives demurrage on over 10,000 containers to alleviate import costs for business owners

Delays from the National Single Window challenge threaten pricing in key markets

Officials predict a significant trade transformation with improved processes and reduced clearance times

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has approved a waiver of demurrage charges on more than 10,000 containers stranded at Nigerian ports, raising hopes of a possible drop in the prices of food, vehicles, and other imported goods.

The intervention comes amid delays linked to the rollout of the National Single Window (NSW) platform, a digital system designed to streamline cargo clearance and improve trade efficiency.

Nigeria grants importers a waiver for about 10,000 containers. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Importers and freight operators had raised concerns over mounting costs caused by the delays, which threatened to push prices even higher across markets.

By waiving the charges, the government is offering immediate financial relief to businesses grappling with increased port costs.

Relief for importers, potential price drop for consumers

The waiver directive was issued by the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zaccheus Adedeji, during a joint visit by key stakeholders to the NSW office in Lagos.

Adedeji explained that the decision was necessary to cushion the impact of early operational challenges associated with the new system.

He assured that authorities would work with terminal operators and other stakeholders to ensure affected containers are cleared without additional demurrage costs.

This move is expected to reduce the overall cost of importing goods, a factor that could translate into lower prices for consumers if savings are passed down the supply chain.

Delays linked to system integration challenges

Industry players disclosed that the delays were largely caused by integration issues between the NSW platform and regulatory agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

These bottlenecks led to thousands of containers being held up at ports, increasing storage charges and creating uncertainty for import-dependent businesses.

Authorities acknowledged the glitches, describing them as typical of large-scale digital transitions, and confirmed that efforts are underway to resolve them.

Customs, PEBEC express confidence in reform

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said the National Single Window is already operational and will significantly transform Nigeria’s trading environment.

According to him, the platform is expected to improve efficiency, enhance coordination among agencies, and boost Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade.

He noted that while initial challenges were anticipated, they are being addressed through collaboration among stakeholders.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Zahrah Mustapha Audu, described the initiative as a major milestone in Nigeria’s ease-of-doing-business reforms.

She expressed optimism that, once fully implemented, the system could reduce cargo clearance time to as little as three to four days.

Long-term gains outweigh short-term challenges

Despite the early setbacks, stakeholders agree that the National Single Window represents a transformative shift in Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.

By consolidating documentation processes into a single interface, the platform eliminates duplication and simplifies procedures for businesses.

According to a report by Daily Sun, officials also highlighted strong political backing and improved inter-agency cooperation as key factors driving the project’s success—something that had hindered similar efforts in the past.

Importers get a massive relief as the FG grants a waiver for 10,000 containers. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

As the system stabilises, analysts believe the combined effect of reduced port costs and faster clearance times could significantly lower the cost of imported goods, offering much-needed relief to businesses and consumers alike.

CBN releases the cheapest customs rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian importers will pay less to clear goods at Nigeria’s air and seaports following the naira’s appreciation.

Data from the Customs trade portal shows that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lowered the foreign exchange rate for cargo clearance at Nigeria’s ports.

The apex bank fixed the Customs foreign exchange rate at N1,470.53 per dollar.

Source: Legit.ng