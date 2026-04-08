A fan of Liverpool Football Club has gone viral after he wrote an emotional message to PSG ahead of their clash

He spoke about the players and mentioned the advantage PSG has ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match

The individual mentioned the number of goals he expects in the match and urged PSG not to be too harsh

A fan of Liverpool FC has pleaded for mercy from PSG in an emotional message ahead of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match.

The individual mentioned the number of goals he expects in the match and pleaded with Paris Saint-Germain not to score above that, as it would mean wickedness and an attack on his emotions.

Liverpool fan goes viral after pleading with PSG before UCL clash. Photos for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Chukwunenye Iheaka, X/UEFA Champions League

Source: TikTok

Liverpool fan sends message to PSG

@LfcNuel explained that he is aware that PSG has a lot of talented players and tactics that might help them win the game against Liverpool.

He said at the beginning of the post:

"Hey PSG,"

"We humbly announce that Liverpool will be arriving at Parc des Princes today… not with hope, not with ambition, but with vibes and a small remaining shred of dignity."

"Kindly do the needful 🙏 Keep the goals… reasonable. Let’s say… 3? Okay fine, 4 max. Anything beyond 5 is just unnecessary wickedness and a direct attack on our emotional wellbeing."

Liverpool fan writes emotional letter, pleads with PSG ahead of UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash. Phoro source: Twitter/LfcNuel

Source: Twitter

@LfcNuel continued in the viral post as he spoke about the advantage PSG has over Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League match.

He added:

"We understand you have stars, tactics, and unfortunately, form. We have… prayers, no hope, and an app called X that will absolutely not survive a heavy scoreline."

"Please make it quick, painless, and globally acceptable."

"Yours in survival,"

"Nuel."

@LfcNuel's statement attracted attention, with several people reacting to it in the comments section.

Reactions as fan writes PSG

@frankcistems said:

"This is unnecessary. We shall shock them and allow only 1 goal."

@rolerkoster00 said:

"This sh.it just for us to win 1:0 by random goal from MacAllister."

@iskandarzulzak noted:

"I want them to pummel us by minimum 5 goals to none. A massacre so heinous that Slot got axed as soon as he steps in into the dressing room after the final whistle."

@marlie_spoiler wrote:

"Well our fans and team are the same no mentality whatsoever I understand that we will lose but we are begging it now let's back up our team ffs we will beat PSG I don't care what anyone says I will not leave my team alone today so that I can say I said so."

@TheLaniyan added:

"Psg please Yield to our pleas since FSG has decided to punish us by refusing to sack SLOT."

@satory_ua shared:

"Even if Liverpool don't win UCL Slot stays until the end of the season. England gets 5 teams in UCL next season so Slot position is safe."

@cdrcl213494 noted:

"Are you serious ? This is the great Liverpool that made history ? Have faith. Btw in ligue 1 there is some team which managed to beat psg , its doable. Press them hard and high on the pitch.soboslay Come on."

@0mosh_G said:

"Stop this shenanigans, believe in the team, believe in the players, believe in the coach that we can get a result."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a parrot, which correctly predicted Nigeria’s win over Algeria in the 2025 AFCON tournament, has now gone viral for predicting the winner of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final match between PSG and Liverpool.

Parrot predicts winner between PSG and Liverpool

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a parrot, which correctly predicted Arsenal’s win over Sporting FC in the UEFA Champions League, has now made predictions for other big matches. The parrot picked PSG to beat Liverpool and Barcelona to defeat Atletico Madrid in the upcoming quarter-finals.

The predictions were shared in a viral video on social media, showing the parrot choosing from plates with team logos.

Source: Legit.ng