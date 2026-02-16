A Nigerian lady shared messages she received from her younger sister, who begged her to send foodstuffs to her school

She had initially asked her sister to take garri to school, but the young girl refused and insisted that garri wasn't for girls

However, after she got to school and faced difficulties, she changed her mind and began eating garri, causing her to request some

A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a series of messages that she received from her younger sister.

In the messages sent via WhatsApp, the girl was desperately begging her to send food to her school.

Last born begs her sister to waybill garri to her. Photo credit: @iamzioraa/X.

Source: Twitter

Young student begs sibling for garri

According to @iamzioraa on X, the young girl had initially refused to take garri to school, insisting that it wasn't food for girls.

However, after facing difficulties at school, she began eating garri and immediately asked her sister to send some.

The messages showed the girl's desperation for foodstuffs, asking her sister to include red oil, rice, and yam in the package.

Her sister couldn't resist sharing the story online, recalling how she had begged her to take garri to school, but she refused.

In her words:

"Since our last born enter school I never rest. This girl doesn’t eat Garri. She will tell you garri is not food for girls. I begged her to carry garri o, she said God forbid. I said just carry small incase, just incase. My girl load golden morn, milk, cornflakes, pancake powder, biscuit for bag. The day she was leaving I was even drinking garri and smiling cuz I know a day like this will come."

Last born bows to pressure, begs her sister to waybill garri to her. Photo credit: Fmnfoods.

Source: UGC

Reactions as lady posts chat with sister

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Elepa said:

"That’s how I told my brother to carry dry Ponmo along when going to school, he said Wetin he want do with Ponmo, now, nah him dey remind my mum to always pack dry Ponmo for him anytime he’s going back to school. My mum called me she’s packing his foodstuffs but it remained Dry Ponmo, I was shocked , She said he dey always remind her not to forget the Ponmo, Haha, I thought big boy no dey eat dry Ponmo, what changed?"

Man of Valour said:

"Body don tell am. Something wey he suppose use deh guide egusi. I miss 2015 school days sha."

Madonnite said:

"She said "fetch" rice. How and where you wan go fetch am? The thing with picky eaters is that school will teach them some lessons they failed to take from home. Now, your job is cut out for you. When are you going to the Nyanya Market, then? You really need to run the errand."

UG special added:

"Body don tell am. I drank garri sotee my hostel mates nicknamed me "Garri", my lastborn visited me, heard the name and laughed me so hard. A year after I left, he got admission. He who laughs last."

Advisory added:

"It was on University I learnt how to eat okpa with 7up. I also learned how to eat mango as breakfast,lunch and dinner in a day. I also learnt how to soak biscuits and milk. You will just see different combinations and hunger will make you try it out since others are eating it."

Adedeji added:

"This your sister is upcoming, just be prepared o, my own don send list and have been sending reminders. I must not fail to send it today. She Don send me test result as proof that she deserve some treat. This kids ehnnnn."

See the post below:

Lady displays sister's WhatsApp messages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared how she stumbled upon surprising WhatsApp messages on her 10-year-old sister’s phone.

The WhatsApp messages showed the kind of discussion the young girl was having with her classmate.

Source: Legit.ng