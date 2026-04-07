Apostle Chibuzor has shared an update about the family of Deborah Samuel who was stoned to death by a mob of Muslim students in Sokoto, Nigeria

The cleric also recounted how he came through for the family, such as sponsoring Deborah Samuel's siblings to go to school and giving the parents businesses

Apostle Chibuzor shared how Deborah's mother late visited his home, sparking reactions on social media

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has shared a fresh update about the family of late Deborah Samuel.

Legit.ng recalls that Deborah Samuel Yakubu was a second-year Nigerian Christian college student who was stoned to death by a mob of Muslim students in Sokoto, Nigeria, on May 12, 2022, following accusations of blasphemy against Islam and its prophet.

Apostle Chibuzor gives an update about Deborah Samuel's family. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a post on his Facebook page, the cleric shared photos showing Deborah's parents visiting his residence after they were relocated to Port Harcout following the loss.

Apostle Chibuzor shares update on Deborah's family

Apostle Chibuzor recalled all that he did for the family, especially when he built a mini-estate of 14 flats for them and created sources of income.

Sharing a new update, he disclosed that one of Deborah’s brothers has also been employed in one of the church’s factories. He also said Deborah’s mother visited his house with bags of foodstuffs to support other children under his care. He described the act as a sign of growth and transformation.

Apostle Chibuzor speaks about Deborah Samuel's family current life. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He wrote in the Facebook post:

"LATE DEBORAH SAMUEL’S FAMILY – FROM POVERTY TO GIVERS

The family of late Deborah Samuel has moved from a place of need to a place of giving.

Recently, Deborah Samuel’s mother donated bags of foodstuffs to support the children living in my house.

Recall that after the tragic death of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, I, HRM King Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), relocated the entire family to Port Harcourt.

By the grace of God, we:

• Enrolled all the siblings into OPM Free Schools

• Provided a mini estate of 14 flats, where they currently live and also rent out some units

• Opened a restaurant for the mother

• Gave the father a car for commercial taxi business

• Employed one of the sons, who is now working in one of the OPM factories

Recently, the mother came to my house with foodstuffs to support the feeding of the children.

Have you noticed the transformation in her body?

Only God Almighty can turn the needy into a giver."

See the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Deborah's family life update

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens concerning the recent update on Deborah Samuel's family. Some of the comments are below.

Favour Scholastica Faith Akokota stated:

"Other pastor use their money to buy private jet, but you choose humanity,"

Chukwuka A. Lovelyn said:

"Pls sir, adopt me as ur daughter, sapa won wound me, God bless you, sir."

Ndueso Peter Joseph Udo commented:

"The spirit of a given father.....is not a spirit of collecting alone."

Apostle Chibuzor addresses backlash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor addressed backlash following the wedding of his son, Aboy Chibuzor.

The pastor recalled how he was able to join one aged couple in holy matrimony after he found out that they, and many others, did not settle their bride price.

Source: Legit.ng