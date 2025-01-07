RA bag containing different Ghanaian currency was found at the scene of a market fire in the country

The money was reported to belong to a young businessman at the market, which was ravaged by the inferno

Those who saw the video questioned why he did not save the money in a bank facility, as they sympathised with the trade

A stack of burnt money was discovered among the charred remains at the scene of a recent market fire in Ghana.

A video circulating on social media showed the burnt bundles of cedi notes contained in a black polythene bag.

He lamented as the cash notes were burnt. Photo: @rollybear.london

In the video by @rollybear.london on TikTok, those at the scene opened the bag filled with money.

They brought out different denominations of the Ghanaian currencies charred with fire.

The incident happened at the Kantamanto Market where several traders, the majority of whom are women, lost their livelihood and trading capital, after a fire incident on January 2, 2025.

Aside from cash, coins were also found in the money stack and affected by the fire,.

Bundles of burnt cash found in market

Those in the video brought out the bundled currencies and tried to unfold them.

Someone in the video asked the trader to take the money to the bank for it to be changed.

The video was captioned:

"This man lost everything and his money all got burnt."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man loses money to fire

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the incident as they questioned the man for saving money in his shop.

@kofi ownboss said:

"You refuse to keep the money in the bank but when it burnt u wan send it to bank for what."

@Acefarmsghana said:

"I personally believe dis was a political plot. Mahama said in his policy he would create a bank 4 traders to invest n get money from. He is aware traders hve a lot of money they don’t take to d bank."

@Miss Efua said:

"Why didn’t yu save it in the bank?"

@user5244726623131 said:

"I think if these traders will keep money at their shops they should get a metal safe, at least in times of situation like this the money will be safe."

@Gizo said:

"Why must you keep your money in your store after work? What if thieves breaks into the store?"

@AngryBird said:

"A GCB branch is just at Kantamanto. There are other banks not too far away so why would you keep money in a wooden shop? What if someone breaks into the shop?"

Nigerian man loses his home to fire

Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after he lamented that he lost his belongings to a fire in his home.

He noted that he did not pick a pin from his house, as he called for assistance and prayers from netizens.

Many who came across the post sympathised with the man and shared similar experiences on fire incident.

