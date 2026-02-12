A Nigerian woman recounted surviving a snakebite after receiving treatment from a traditional herbalist

She mentioned how the herbalist did some tricks and used a snake stone, which she believed helped remove the venom

A medical expert, during a conversation with Legit.ng, clarified that there was no scientific evidence supporting such methods

A Nigerian woman has shared her experience of surviving a snake bite after being treated by a traditional medicine practitioner, sparking reactions online.

The lady, identified as Chisom Pretty, took to Facebook to recount how she was bitten by a snake years ago and how a herbalist allegedly treated her without hospital intervention.

According to her, the traumatic memory resurfaced following the recent death of Ifunanya Nwangene, who died from snakebite at her Abuja residence on January 31, 2026.

Chisom narrated that immediately she got bitten, a neighbor quickly tied a piece of cloth above the bite wound to slow the circulation of venom before directing them to a local medicine man known for treating snake bites.

Speaking on this, she said:

"I described the snake. He didn't ask too many questions, he went straight to treating me.

He made about three or four incisions with a razor blade on that bite point; something that looks like a dark blood started flowing out. Then he brought a black stone and placed it on that bite point. The stone magneted. I don't know why it magneted there without gum nor anything adhesive.

He instructed that I lay still for hours, to make sure that greater amout of that dark blood is out."

She later said that the stone fell off on its own after some hours because it had 'removed all the venom out of her body.'

Chisom said she survived the incident and returned the stone to the herbalist the following day, as instructed.

See her Facebook post below:

Medical expert weighs in on snakebite cure

However, a medical expert, Adebisi Prince, who spoke with Legit.ng, offered a different perspective.

According to him, there is no scientific evidence supporting the use of snake stones or incisions to remove venom from the body.

In his words:

"This woman’s survival is a bit valid in the sense that her experience was traumatic and meaningful. However, medically speaking:

There is no scientific evidence that snake stones or incisions remove venom.

Her survival was most likely due to the nature of the snakebite, not the herbal intervention.

If someone is bitten today, the correct action is: Stay calm, Immobilize the limb, Do NOT cut the wound, Do NOT use your mouth to extract the venom, Do NOT apply tight tourniquets, Go to the nearest hospital immediately.

Traditional practices may provide psychological comfort, but antivenom saves lives."

