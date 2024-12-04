A student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka emerged as the best graduating student in the field of anatomy

For her efforts Chukwuma Maryqueen Ugochi was rewarded with N200,000 cash price during her graduation ceremony

Chioma posted photos on TikTok showing when she was receiving the N200k cheque at UNIZIK, Awka

An intelligent lady got reward for excellent performance while study at the Nnamdi Azkiwe University, Akwa.

The UNIZIK lady graduated as the best student in the filed of anatomy and she was given a huge amount as reward.

The best student in UNIZIK's anatomy department got N200k. Photo credit: TikTok/@blooming_queen.

Source: TikTok

Chukwuma Maryqueen Ugochi was rewarded with a cheque of N200,000 during her graduation.

The cheque was presented to her in the full glare of everyone, but she later posted it online to share the good news with her followers.

She captioned the post:

"Emeging as the best graduating student in anatomy."

Her followers congratulated her and wished her well.

See some of the reactions below:

@Amicable said:

"First time best student dey collect better money, congratulations dear."

@Gabby said:

"Congratulations, if na my school now na handshake we go collect."

@Chris Tia Na said:

"I claim this IJN. I also studies anatomy."

@Favouramadi said:

"I don talk am say education for this country na scam."

@nema said:

"Na small remain for me to graduate. Medicine and surgery first class (university of benin)."

@God's Baby said:

"Congratulations. I tap for myself and I claim it in Jesus name, Amen."

@Celebaby said:

"My school gave 100k. I laugh out my brain because it’s not encouraging at all. What a shame to Nigerian schools. At least all these best graduating should be set for life, automatic employment."

@ogbodobridget88 said:

"Congratulations dear. We are studying the same course. I tap from your blessing."

@That Techgirl 101 said:

"Congratulations dear. We share the same surname."

Lady reward with N85k for academic excellence

Meanwhile, a lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan got a cash reward of N85k.

The lady made a post on X to celebrate the achievement after she got the reward.

She bagged a masters degree from UI and she did excellently well, hence the reward.

Source: Legit.ng