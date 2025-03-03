A Nigerian lady said before she got married, she was thinking her marriage would make her a rich woman

She said she was reasoning that marrying a white man could make her financially secure, but the notion was a lie

The lady said what people think about life in Europe is mostly not true, as many misrepresent facts of life there

A Nigerian lady who lives in Europe said life over there is not exactly as people portray it on social media.

The lady who is married to an Oyinbo man said she has lived abroad for 13 years and that she has been with her husband for almost 14 years.

The lady has been married to an Italian man for close to 14 years. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

Source: Getty Images

The lady said there is a belief among many Nigerian women that they will become rich if they get married to an Oyinbo man.

She shared her story in a video interview posted on YouTube by Italian Davideo, a storyteller based abroad.

According to the lady, she and her husband got married in Nigeria about 14 years ago before they moved to Italy.

She said she also had the mentality that getting married to an Oyinbo man would make her financially fine.

The lady has been married to her husband for close to 14 years. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

Source: Youtube

The lady noted that her husband is a nice and sweet person, but she did not look at all those things when they were about getting married.

She said what she was looking at was the money she could make if she got married to an Oyinbo man.

According to her, she believed it when she was told there is money to be made when she marries an Oyinbo man, but she discovered it to be untrue.

She said contrary to what people think, marriage is a journey and serious work, not all about enjoyment and money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience after marrying Oyinbo

@samsonokoekoekeihomen3765 said:

"13 years in marriage is not a small thing she knows what she saying?"

@godspowerejakhaegbe7072 said:

"God...This woman is so knowledgeable, no wonder her marriage has lasted till this moment and I pray God will continually keep the marriage."

@billtrailside2915 said:

"Please tell this lady make she start her own YouTube. She go blow."

@AfricanUSA-th9ov said:

"I Am A Nigerian That Is Married To White American Man For Love With Kids. I Bought My Own House Here In USA Before I Married Oyinbo. Even Rich Oyinbo Man Want His Wife To Make Her Own Money. Married 25 Years."

@jayymann7734 said:

"What an honest lady. Very frank lady. God will continue to bless your union."

Man uses Pidgin English to confuse Oyinbo man

In a related story, reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man who lives abroad appeared in a hilarious video in which he was answering questions from an Oyinbo man.

The Oyinbo man had asked him what languages he could speak fluently, and the man said Pidgin was one of them.

When the Oyinbo man asked him to say something in Pidgin, he said he was angry that the Oyinbo man was asking him JAMB questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng