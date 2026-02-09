A Nigerian lady was disappointed after her attempt to woo a man on Instagram ended in disappointment due to his response

The disappointed lady took to social media to display her Instagram chat with the man and vowed never to make such a move again

The chat between her and the unidentified man went viral on TikTok, with some people sending her words of encouragement

A lady, known on TikTok as @carphyflinks, has shared the disappointing response she got when she attempted to woo a man on Instagram for the first time.

In a TikTok post, she attached a screenshot of her Instagram chat with the man, vowing never to woo a man again.

"I’ll never do it again," @carphyflinks remarked.

Man disappoints lady who wooed him

The chat she shared started with her entering the man's DM, complimenting his looks.

"Hi. I just wanted to appreciate God's artwork, you're really cute," she wrote.

Quite disappointedly, the man replied her, questioning what she expected him to do with her compliment.

Undeterred, the lady tried to calm him down, reiterated that she was complimenting his looks and requested his phone number, to which he replied:

"You're embarrassing yourself."

See their Instagram chat below:

Mixed reactions trail lady's chat with man

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Bisola Abdulahi said:

"Don’t be discouraged sis. The right and mature person will appreciate you and your courage."

directedbytheicon said:

"This is what guys face tho, and life goes on. Rejection is part of the process."

Olaidemi said:

"Your own husband is coming soon dear. The one that will appreciate your present and beauty."

Chinelle🌸 said:

"What if he’s married or in a relationship? We all want our man like this until we’re at the receiving end."

Hey_lola said:

"Jigawa straight go dey sell Tuwo😂 but you look so beautiful."

Hairstylist in Lekki/Ajah said:

"I don help you make enquiry for GUO, Jalingo bus dey take off 5am tomorrow morning. My ex mama dey there wey go put you through for the sugarcane business. I wish you well sis."

