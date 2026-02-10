A fresh German graduate at the University of Ibadan (UI), who became a viral sensation because of what she studied, has ended her affiliation with the German Language School 13 days after working with them

The young lady's tweet celebrating her graduation from UI had caught the attention of the school on X, and they went on to openly offer a job opportunity, which she later accepted and publicly confirmed

However, things didn't go as planned, and the lady has come out to inform her followers that she has cut ties with the school, citing various reasons

Oluwaseyifunmi, a German graduate at the University of Ibadan, has announced cutting ties with the German Language School, 13 days after working with the school.

Recall that Oluwaseyifunmi made headlines and went viral on X (formerly Twitter) when she proudly posted bagging a German degree from UI.

Her tweet caught the German Language School's attention, and they publicly offered her a job, which she later publicly accepted.

In a sharp turn of events, Oluwaseyifunmi has quit her job at the German Language School and explained her decision on X.

Why Oluwaseyifunmi left German Language School work

In a tweet on February 10, Oluwaseyifunmi explained that she carried out her due diligence on the school, including attending their classes and reviewing their social media handles, before accepting to work for them and recommending and inviting the public to the school's free trial class.

However, to her disappointment, the actual trial class she had recommended to her audience was a far cry from the quality, coordination and preparedness she had earlier experienced, leading to a loss of trust and credibility with her audience.

She maintained that she chose to stop working and collaborating with the school entirely because their activities do not align with her standards.

Oluwaseyifunmi's full statement read:

"I am no longer affiliated with The German Language School.

"For clarity and Transparency:

"Before working with them, I personally attended their classes, reviewed their social media platforms, and assessed their structure. Based on that, I agreed to collaborate and publicly invited my audience to a free trial class.

"I put in a lot of work onboarding everyone according to our agreement. I handled communication personally, answered questions, shared links, sent reminders, and made sure people showed up. I took that responsibility seriously.

Unfortunately, the actual trial sessions did not reflect the quality, coordination, or preparedness I had observed earlier or felt comfortable recommending. This led to a loss of trust and credibility with my audience, which I take seriously.

"As a result, I chose to withdraw fully rather than continue endorsing something that didn’t align with my standards. I’ve communicated this privately to the school and transparently to those I onboarded.

"I wish them well going forward, but I am no longer involved in any capacity."

Reactions trail German graduate's announcement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's announcement below:

@onecronos said:

"The stance you have adopted is undeniably bold and uncommon. Be vigilant to safeguard your image and standing within the German teaching community, ensuring meticulous documentation of all actions."

@khenney_G said:

"Well, kudos to you for having the bravery to step away. I’m only concerned that you may have missed better opportunities when you announced their offer to you. Regardless, I hope more doors of opportunities open to you. Pele."

@theamakae said:

"It is clear, you did your due diligence before committing by attending classes, reviewing everything carefully. Sometimes things just don't translate the same way once you are deeper in. The important thing is that you are protecting your integrity and stepping back when it didn't align with your standards. That takes courage. This experience will only sharpen your discernment, and the right opportunities will definitely come."

@JFortune08 said:

"You've earned my trust by the way you handled this. Come out publicly and address it without any fuss. I believe this can bring you more opportunities too Wishing you the best Lizzy."

@ShedrackOgu said:

"Yes, I was there on day one, honestly it was not worth my time.

"I had to send Lizbeth a DM on WhatsApp that I was pulling out completely. She was begging me to hold on for day two, which I honestly didn't honour.

"How would you start a training without slides? How just how?"

