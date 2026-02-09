A lady who attended the NSPPD prayer conference in Lagos showed how people reacted when the DJ played a P-Square song

The lady was left confused after the DJ at the NSPPD prayer conference played a P-Square song, which made her curious

She quickly captured the moment and shared it on social media, sparking reactions from other attendees of the crusade

A lady who attended the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) prayer conference in Lagos shared her experience.

The NSPPD conference was organised by the senior pastor of Streams of Joy International Church, Pastor Jerry Eze.

In a video by @looseweightwithbenytar on TikTok, the lady shared how people reacted when the DJ played a song by Nigerian artistes, P-Square.

DJ Plays P-Square’s song at NSPPD conference

The song the DJ played was Bunieya Enu by P-Square, and the lady said people were confused because they wondered if it was a gospel song.

She also posted herself while the song was being played as she showed her confusion.

The captioned the video:

“The moment GenZ DJ played bulie ya by Psquare at NSPPD prayer conference and everybody fess confuse. Don’t tell me it’s gospel music cos the other lyrics of the song were secular lines.”

She added in the comments:

“I didn’t find it funny at all.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail P-square’s song at NSPPD conference

@HKCBOSS said:

"I thought it was only me that felt some kind of way o. it was a powerful conference though."

@Bounty_beautyhairs said:

"I know you’ll be there."

@Odoziaku Kellyson said:

"I thought it was just me who didn’t find that particular song normal."

@Thrift_wigs_by _Ebi said:

"I swear i ask my self for there if na Christian song b that."

@Marylyn said:

"I confuse too o, there was another song that was played and I was nau confused

@Ann Martin said:

"na God song too."

@Parfait & Juice Parlour said:

"Nothing Really do the Song, e tire me say you weh be Igbo dy shock like you don’t know what bunie ya is n what enu is. How is lift God up worldly n we ThankGod worldly?… D dj no been plan to play the other lyrics nau."

@Sir Whyte said:

"Bia bia so na you dey blower that whistle yesterday night I don catch you."

@EGBEDA MAKEUP| HAIR ARTIST said:

"It was an extra ordinary experience."

In a related story, a lady shared the 3 things she carried to the NSPPD prayer conference, while another shared why NSPPD members were dragging her.

Lady shares experience at NSPPD prayer conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who arrived early at the venue of the NSSPD Lagos Conference shared her experience after getting there.

She posted a video of something unusual she saw after she arrived at the venue in the morning, hours before the conference.

Her video caught people’s attention as many spoke about the Pst Jerry Eze’s event, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

