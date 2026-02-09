Nigerian singer Davido reacted online after being advised to skip the next Grammy Awards

Superstar Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again become the centre of attention on social media following his humorous reaction to advice that he should skip the next Grammy Awards.

The 5IVE crooner has been in the headlines over the past week after losing the 2026 Best African Music Performance award to South Africa’s Tyla at the 68th edition of the prestigious ceremony.

This marks the second time Davido has been edged out by Tyla, who previously won in 2024 with her hit song “Water,” beating Davido’s “Unavailable” from his Timeless album.

The latest buzz began when an Instagram user, justvehrixx, shared a viral post using a Nollywood meme featuring actor Kenneth Okonkwo.

The meme, showing Okonkwo aggressively answering a phone call with the line:

“Yes, who is this? What do you want from me? You heartless idiot, you can go to hell for all I care,” humorously suggested how Davido should react if invited to the next Grammys.

Fans quickly took to social media, sharing the meme and tagging Davido, who responded with laughter, showing he was not taking the advice seriously.

The post has since gone viral, sparking reactions from fans and celebrities alike.

Fans react to Davido's comment

officialhollyboy1 said:

"Davido actually commented 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂wtf."

itzsalman3 said:

"I can’t believe OBO commented with a laughing emojis 😭😂😂."

little_misscupid said:

"The fact he reacted with laughing emoji here is kinda cute 😂."

iamamarving said:

"Nollywood was the shi back in the days 😂."

nolimits25261 said:

"He’s actually in the comment section 😭😭😂😂🤣. Love You David."

calebezekiel04 said:

"David is King, Grammy or not 😂."

alhassanalhassanenagi said:

"Baba go first shout tule joh🤣🤣."

classickiddies_wears said:

"OBO no sabi vex nobi lapo baby na butty😍😂😂😂."

flamosky said:

"God abeg make good new no turn threat o abeg 😂."

cyndiajelly said:

"😂😂😂😂 you can go to hell for all I care oo 🤣."

ibukunoluwa3746 said:

"I didn't find this funny until I see @davido comment 😂😂 That man cannot let me vex in peace 😂."

chioma_ifz said:

"Just dey play, abi na Davido go first go summit songs,no body call, they registered and summit then they pick and put him on the list, if he go next year with this same mindset TYLA will win again, TYLA music 🎶 trending now hasn't even be summited so next year go tough."

Chioma, Davido's conversation before Grammy loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared a post about the decision he and his wife took ahead of the awards ceremony

In a post on his Instagram page, Davido shared a conversation he had with his wife before they attended the ceremony.

According to the singer, he told Chioma that he had lost the Grammy and would not be attending the event. The mother of two added that “they are outside,” after which they both got ready for the event.

