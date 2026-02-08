A Nigerian man has shared his experience on social media after visiting the home of late Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti

A Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka, recently visited the home of late Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, the legendary Afrobeat musician.

The house, located in Ikeja, Lagos, has been converted into a museum showing Fela's life and legacy.

Man posts video of Fela's house in Ikeja

Identified as @chukwuemeka88 on TikTok, the visitor gave a tour of the house, showing various artworks, portraits, and personal belongings of Fela.

Fela's room was a highlight of the museum, preserved to reflect how it was when he was alive.

The room was stacked with his personal items, including his clothes, shoes he used to perform in. It also contained a range of exhibits, including Fela's Grammy Hall of Fame, his freezer, and the mat where he slept.

Visitors can also see the room where Fela's wives stayed, with prices ranging from ₦30,000 to ₦50,000.

The museum also features a rooftop bar serving palm wine and offers stunning views of Fela's grave, and adorned with portraits and artwork, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

In the man's words:

"I visited Fela's house. Fela's house is located in Ikeja Lagos. This was where Fela lived for 11 years before his death and he was also buried. This is the entry to the house. I will call the house a museum because get ready to see a lot of artwork inside and a family portrait inside. So yeah, I just got inside and yeah, the entry fee or toll fee is ₦7,500 for adult, while for children, I think is ₦2,000 or ₦5,000 or so. Yeah, there are a lot of artwork and also 7 album copy of Fela. So yeah, so let's go on a tour to see this artwork.

"This was Fela piano, he used. This was Fela when he was travelling on a tour. A lot of artwork and a portrait, you could see, pause by and look at them. A lot of artworks are like so. By the way, they said ehm every October, they celebrate Fellaboration because that was when Fela was born. So they celebrate Fellaboration. So while they celebrate Fellaboration, a lot of people bring in their artworks and drop. Yeah, so you could see some artwork, you will see their name on it because a lot of people bring in their artwork to drop. So every October, here they celebrate Fellaboration because that was the day Fela was born.. This is the third place Fela lived in. Yeah, so this is Fela house. You could see his hall of fame, Grammy hall of fame. This was his freezer, this was where he slept, that was his mat, that was his clothes. This was actually where he slept, this was his room, Fela room."

Reactions as man visits Fela's house

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Andrew said:

"Wait oo u mean people pay to enter inside just to see all this broo, Omo I can never do such a thing Aswr."

@Victor C Okafor said:

"And a small boy of yesterday will come and tell me that he's bigger than fela, I don't blame him."

@Funnygt1 said:

"If this is going to upset you then get ready, this particular place is not supposed to be more than 1500 to 2,000."

@P_Peetaah said:

"This your video dey confuse me. Is this is fela's house or there's a museum in the compound abi na the house gan gan dem turn to mesuem?? People don't live in the house?and you showed a room and said it's 50k and it was used by fela's wife. What's the 50k for??"

@Olufemi Ogun added:

"This is truly illuminating, and thank you very much for what you do. I would like to visit this place very soon."

