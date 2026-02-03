A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion on social media over what she found in her compound while looking for possible holes

She said she decided to look around her house for snakes, which might be connected to the death of singer Ifunanya 'Nanyah' Nwangene, whose demise has triggered a heightened worry for snakes among Nigerians

Instead of snakes, she found a big scorpion on the wall and made a video of what she did with the creature, sparking reactions on social media

Peace Ajuma Abuh, a Nigerian mum, has publicly displayed the big scorpion she found in her compound while searching for holes that snakes might want to dwell in.

Amid a heightened worry for snakes among Nigerians caused by the death of singer Nanyah, who died after a snakebite, Peace said she decided to look around her house for holes.

Lady kills big scorpion in her house

Peace recorded how she used a stone to deal with the big scorpion, which was on her compound wall.

"The overthinker version of me decided to go and check around the house in case of any holes because of this issue of snake and then I saw this," she wrote.

Her video was met with mixed reactions.

Reactions trail lady's discovery of big scorpion

Chinyere Anthony said:

"This thing don bite me many times, I just chew raw onions and applied charcoal where the thing sting me and tie am within 5 minutes. I dey ok.

"He don even bite my daughter severally."

Juliet Awase said:

"That was how I visited my mum's village with my kids we sat outside in the night, my uncle's wife flashed light and we saw a baby scorpion. That was how I became scared, packed my kids inside to sleep. Something kept telling me to on light and check. Lo and behold, a very bigggg scorpion was on the wall very close to where my girl was sleeping. I shouted ehn.. my uncle rushed in n killed it n it was having plenty eggs inside."

Ayanwale GoodFaith Oreoluwa said:

"Next time don't use stone please, if not that you're not scared and that's why you're able to get your target, it would have escaped and that won't be nice.

"Please try fumigate both inside and outside the compound and plaster those holes around the house.

"May God continue to protect you and your family."

Abigail Lucky Unu said:

"You just have to be very careful is good to check around sometimes, thank God, that you saw it."

Onyi Berry said:

"Use sniper and spray round the outside corners of the house.

"I did it and na so so dead scorpions I dey see.

"Sniper no dey spare them."

Nanyah: Abuja resident shares snake's entry point

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man based in Abuja, Uche Nworah, had shared the likely entry point of the snake that killed the late singer Nanyah.

Nworah, posted a video on Facebook showing how he caught a snake in his apartment, drawing a connection to how the reptile may have gained access to the late singer's home in Abuja.

According to Nworah, his experience occurred in 2024, when, as shown in the video he shared, a snake was found in his house's toilet.

