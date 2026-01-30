A lady, Oluwaseyifunmi, not only became an internet sensation but landed an unexpected job opportunity from a German Language School after she celebrated bagging a degree in German from the University of Ibadan (UI) on X (formerly Twitter)

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the German Language School opened up about why Oluwaseyi's tweet caught their attention and the offers they made to her

The school emphasised the importance of learning German, which it believes will remain relevant for at least the next 100 years

Days after offering a job opportunity to the viral University of Ibadan graduate Oluwaseyi, German Language School has broken its silence on their offer, which took the internet by storm and got many interested in learning German.

On January 23, Oluwaseyifunmi proudly announced on X that she bagged a degree in German from the University of Ibadan, sharing pictures in which she posed with her final year project paperwork.

German Language School offers a viral University of Ibadan graduate an ambassadorial role. Photo Credit: @Seyi_Funmiiiii, @germanlang25

Source: Twitter

Her tweet blew up and garnered over eight million views, 24 likes, over 2k retweets and more than 1k comments, grabbing the attention of the German Language School as well.

What is the German Language School about?

Speaking with Legit.ng, Amani Bonheur, the team leader of the German Language School, shed light on the description of the school.

"German Language School is a practical, migration-oriented German language school with branches in Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda. We target African learners who want to move to Germany (for work, Ausbildung, studies, etc.).

"We combine language training, exam prep, and relocation guidance.

"We offer online and physical classes."

How UI graduate's tweet caught their attention

Legit.ng asked the team leader of the German Language School what about the viral University of Ibadan graduate's tweet caught their attention and why they offered her a job opportunity. Amani explained:

"A young lady with a degree in German studies from Nigeria? That was so amazing.

"Because our work is to assist Africans."

He added:

"It’s just so impressive to see young people engaging in learning such a life-changing language."

German Language School reveals offers graduate got

After the viral job offer, the German Language School disclosed that Oluwaseyifunmi did reach out to them to take them up on it, and they now have an agreement.

The team leader of the school told Legit.ng that Oluwaseyifunmi was offered two roles.

"We are offering her a virtual assistant and ambassadorial position."

The young lady on Thursday updated netizens that she has accepted the school's offer.

German Language School offers a viral University of Ibadan graduate a virtual assistant role. Photo Credit: @Seyi_Funmiiiii

Source: Twitter

German Language School's future plan

Apart from Oluwaseyifunmi, the German Language School said it has similar plans for young Nigerians who are interested in learning German. Amani told Legit.ng:

"Yes, we plan to offer similar opportunities, though in the future."

The school believes the language will be relevant, even in the next 100 years and considers it a worthwhile investment for potential German learners.

"German language is and will remain relevant for at least the next 100 years …Learning it is a big investment."

German Language School's offer to lawyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the German Language School had made an offer to a lawyer on X (formerly Twitter).

Recall that Legit.ng reported on 26th January, how the school offered a job opportunity to a University of Ibadan graduate whose graduation tweet went viral. Immediately, the post went viral online, a lawyer took to the comments page to try her luck.

The barrister indicated interest in studying German, and this caught the German school's attention again. As she said this, the German school reacted to her post, expressing readiness to teach the lady German and also provide her with a big offer, but added a condition.

Source: Legit.ng