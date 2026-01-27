A Nigerian man couldn't hold back tears as his mother gave him money during a period of financial struggle

Despite being sick, his mother lent a helping hand and assisted her son, who was lamenting about financial difficulties

In an emotional post, the grateful man broke into tears as he prayed for God to bless him, so he could care for his kindhearted mother

A Nigerian man's emotional post has touched the hearts of many on social media, as he appreciated his mother who gave him money despite her own struggles with illness and financial difficulties.

The man expressed deep gratitude as he recounted the selfless act by his mother, who had been his source of strength during a period of financial crisis.

Man appreciates mother who gave him money

Identified as @juliuslloyd on TikTok, the man disclosed that he had recently returned home after a few days away and was planning to leave again, but his mother's gesture moved him to tears.

Despite struggling with illness at the time, she still managed to find a way to support her son who was going through a lot.

Her son was left in tears as he reflected on his mother's generosity, describing her as a superhero who goes out of her way for her children.

In his post, he expressed his deep appreciation for his mother's kindness and prayed for God's blessings upon him, so he could give her everything she desired.

In his words:

"I'm grateful for the money my mom gave me. I had told her I was going back to where I was based, and despite not having much, she gave me this. I've been going through a lot of financial crisis, and she's been my rock. I just got back home a few days ago and was planning to leave today, but seeing her sick broke my heart. She came to me, whispered that she kept some cash for me on top of the bed, and I'm overwhelmed with emotion. My mom is a superhero, going out of her way for her kids. I'm blessed to have her. God bless me for the sake of my mom, who gives to those in need, whether they're sick, in debt, or struggling. God bless me for the sake of my mom."

Reactions as man appreciates kindhearted mum

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Odogwu_chabu chabu said:

"God will bless mothers, when I arrived Cyprus new. If not for my mother hunger for kill me. Even when I knew she doesn’t have enough. She still Dey give me money. God!!!!!! Am even crying writing this. God bless us for them ooo."

@Tamski reacted:

"Oga return the money to your mom. God will bless you more if you do so when you hand over the money to her kneel down and let her pray for you."

@I will never stop added:

"Can I know ur age to be honest??? Wait a minute are u still living with u mom. Stop to live with my parents by the age of 19 years I’m 23 now."

See the post below:

