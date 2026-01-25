A young Nigerian lady got several people talking on social media as she made a statement about first class and BTC

The individual shared that she would rather have first class than 1,000 BTC and explained why

Her post has gone viral on social media, with several people reacting to her statement about first class and BTC

A young lady, who is a student at the notable Nigerian university, University of Benin (Uniben), grabbed attention on social media.

The young lady, in a video, chose graduating with first class over receiving 1,000 BTC and gave a brilliant reason for her choice.

UNIBEN student picks first class over 1,000 BTC, explains why.

Lady chooses first class over 1,000 BTC

In the video posted by @frankkkkkk57, the girl was stopped on the road within her school environment.

As she was stopped, she was asked what she would pick if presented with the opportunity between 1,000 BTC and graduating with first class.

The interviewer asked:

"1,000 BTC or first class?"

Without hesitation, the young girl said she would choose first class and proceeded to explain why.

Young lady chooses first class over 1,000 BTC, gives brilliant reason.

She said:

"I chose first class over 1,000 BTC because money can come and go, but education and respect last a lifetime."

Her response grabbed the attention of many people on social media, and they shared their thoughts in the comments.

Reactions as lady rejects BTC

NELSON shared:

"2btc I go quit school for life."

Bonnets&Robes in Benin city noted:

"Are they all 100 level students?😂 Because what the hell."

Ħẽñďřìx noted:

"Nah 1000btc wan come and go so."

✿кασѕ added:

"After I collect the 1000btc I go buy the school buy certificate join."

MindOverMatter shared:

"They’re all 100 level students."

Ola said:

"1000 thousand btc cannot make me rich"ahhh God take them give us dinosaurs."

WILD BEASTS noted:

"Let's do the calculation, 1 btc =₦120M, 1000 btc =₦120Billion I go buy the full uniben."

de.vibes added:

"1btc is equal to $92,000 now multiply it by 1,000 ….. im sure they no sabi the worth."

ℙ𝔼ℝℝ𝕐✍ noted:

"The boys fool pass the girls."

Dominion added:

"1000 btc =133.4 billion naira."

Oluwa_solar stressed:

"Lol they all clearly have no idea how much 1000btc is worth…. In USD: 1,000 BTC × $90,500 ≈ $90,500,000 USD (about ninety-million five hundred thousand dollars). In Naira: $90,500,000 USD × ₦1,450 ≈ ₦131,225,000,000 NGN. That’s approximately ₦131.2 billion Nigerian Naira."

𝙇𝙐𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙊𝙐𝙎 𝘽𝙀𝙄𝙉𝙂 noted:

"I don have issues with those girls but catch those boys for me !!!! Ahhh"

Vick_Andy said:

"Nothing pain me say the boys among dem still choose first class."

elevatewithemmanuel Said:

"1,000 BTC ≈ ₦131,400,000,000 billion. Go come and go somebody say asin how na."

callmewrldjp7 noted:

"20btc i don buy result. respect go come full everywhere join."

Watch the video below:

