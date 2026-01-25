A Nigerian lady has expressed her utter dissatisfaction with a particular brand of seasoning cube

In a post shared via her X account, she displayed the seasoning cubes and lamented over how hard it is

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to share their similar opinions

A Nigerian lady recently went public to vent out her frustration with a popular seasoning cube brand.

Her anger centred on the difficulty of squeezing the contents out of the cube, which she found excessively hard.

Lady dissatisfied with hardness of seasoning cubes. Photo credit: @omoobastudios/X.

Lady laments over seasoning cubes

The post, shared by @omoobastudios on X, showed a photo of a particular brand of seasoning cube, sparking lots of similar complaints from social media users who had also struggled with the product.

Many expressed their dissatisfaction, with some declaring their intention to switch to alternative brands.

Lady unimpressed with hardness over a particular brand of seasoning cubes. Photo credit: Andrea Rugg/ Getty Images.

Reactions as lady expresses dissatisfaction with seasoning cube

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Astrid said:

"I don leave this Seasoning for whoever dey use, they are many good Seasoning out there and its not as hard as this. Life no suppose hard jare."

Mustapha said:

"I always have to use a pestle to break it whenever I want to cook, some time soak it minutes before I even start cooking."

Loseyi said:

"No no dey stress I gat turning stick and you can heat it by the side of the pot then it becomes easier. Was is not last week I saw a Mr chef ad roasting tasty's chicken flavour for this reason."

So rant said:

"Whoever is in charge of chicken flavor production is going through steady heartbreak. Haven't touch it in years, infact I'm learning to stop using anything maggi entirely. Focusing on more spices now."

Abiola reacted:

"Before you remove Maggi from the wrap, use either a turning stick or a bottle to hit the Maggi. It'll break into particles, then you can just squeeze it into your soup."

Fortune commented:

"Some days I just chuck the cube inside, squeezing this thing is a full workout. I just throw it in and move on. Maggi, do your thing."

1506 added:

'Normally I Dey use knor chicken I sha get one pack of this particular one way I never open I just say make I Commot 2 cube as I don looseguard restock naso I join this one way Dey your hand say make I squeeze am omoo na this maggi Dey break the rest this one no gree break oo."

See the post below:

