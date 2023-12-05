A Nigerian man was shocked after eating the food his girlfriend prepared for him and decided to find out why it tasted that way

He got to the kitchen and could not believe his eyes at the number of bullion cubes she used for 12 cups of rice

Many women, however, supported his girlfriend, arguing that the number of cubes she put in the rice was not too much

A Nigerian man left netizens in stitches over the number of Maggi (bullion cubes) his girlfriend made use of in cooking their meal.

The man, @schoollovers13, lamented in Pidgin, saying the taste of bullion cubes overshadowed the rice.

In a video, he went to the kitchen and found the wrappers of the cubes still lying around the area and went on to count them.

He was shocked to find out she used 12 to prepare the rice and lamented loudly. The video he shared has amassed over 85k views as many women threw their weight behind his girlfriend.

According to them, 12 cubes was not too much.

Many women thought the bullion cubes weren't much

Okieriete Okoro said:

"Just carry mat and pillow enter kitchen because that's where u will spend 28 hours."

David rukkizinterior said:

"It's not too much ooo.. star maggi lately na cast ooo .. e nor dey catch again."

emmyrichie220 said:

"All this women here de shout say e no many I be cookoo we no gt woman sis that Maggi many fr 8 cup."

user9734345790470 said:

"That's is not too much, star Maggie is full of salt these days."

Ezekiel Akim said:

"All the ladies are shouting the Maggie no much."

sant b said:

"If you can cook you’ll know that’s not too much, especially when you’re not using much spices."

Tori baddie said:

"Using 4 Maggie should be okay for seven cup."

Abena Broni said:

"Guess she took Hilda cooking lessons."

