A young Nigerian lady got people talking on social media as she made a statement amid the new tax law in Nigeria

She mentioned that she visited a store in Ikeja to purchase goods and pointed out the large amount charged as VAT

The lady explained that a man who bought goods worth ₦3 million was asked to pay a huge amount as VAT before taking his goods

A Nigerian lady has cried out online after sharing her experience at a store where she noticed what she described as a huge amount charged as VAT on goods purchased by customers.

The lady raised several questions in the video after narrating her experience.

Woman asks government to explain VAT

The individual, @rhitta_nelson, explained that she visited a store in Ikeja to buy an item and noticed that a man who bought goods worth ₦3 million was asked to pay a very high amount as VAT.

She also mentioned another customer, a lady who bought goods worth over ₦2 million, and the VAT she was asked to pay.

In the TikTok video, she stated that she also visited the same store and bought something worth ₦400,000, adding that she was also asked to pay VAT.

She said:

“Please, I’m calling on the government. Is this what the government was talking about?”

“I went to Ikeja to get something yesterday and guess what? Ikeja people were taxing people. Ikeja people are taxing people by themselves. They’re collecting what they call VAT. Somebody bought something of ₦3 million, they said the guy should pay VAT of almost ₦250k or ₦300k. Aside from his ₦3 million, he should pay ₦300k for VAT.”

Speaking about the lady who bought goods worth over ₦2 million, she said:

“A girl came there and I think she bought something of above ₦2 million. She paid ₦200k or ₦250k for VAT.”

Sharing her own experience, she added:

“I don’t understand. Me that went there to buy something of ₦400k, they said I should pay VAT. I told them not to worry that I have cash. I gave them ₦300k cash and said I was going to transfer ₦100k. They said I would still pay VAT on the ₦100k I want to transfer.”

She, however, sought the help of Nigerians to help her better understand what VAT and tax truly mean so she can be properly educated.

She added:

“Is this what the government is talking about? Government, is this what you people sent them to do? They’re collecting VAT. If they’re collecting VAT for everything we’re buying, are we still going to pay tax?”

Reactions as lady laments huge vat payment

Druglaw added:

"So you don't know it's a chain reaction? Government will charge them, so they have to charge you, they won't pay government from their capital."

Kitchen Equipment Lagos wrote:

"Don't panic if they ask you to pay for VAT. Ask them to show you or tell you their VAT number because I am sure most of them have not done VAT registration. Anybody collecting VAT without a VAT number can be imprisoned."

ONWUASOANYA D ENTERPRISES stressed:

"I’ll just leave those thing and go get it inside market. I’ll just drive down cms."

DevTee wrote:

"VAT is not new sis. but there are criteria a company must meet before they could charge for VAT and there are certain items/products that are exempted from VAT."

ILERIOLUWA stated:

"Mall and justrite has been taxing since ....I bought dinning of 300k and I pay 23k vat."

Rusterduster shared:

"VAT is 7.5% and is not new. You’re still expected to pay your Personal income tax at the end of the year."

Watch the video below:

The chairman of the Tax Reform Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, has provided a clear explanation of the new tax law.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man took to social media to share his experience after making transactions worth over ₦1 million following the implementation of the new tax law, stating that no extra tax was deducted apart from the usual ₦50 stamp duty.

Nigerian man shares experience with new tax

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that as Nigeria’s new tax law took effect, a Nigerian man shared his experience online after making transfers worth over ₦1 million.

He explained that he was only charged the usual ₦50 stamp duty, with no extra tax deductions, contrary to rumors circulating on social media.

