A young lady who served as a nanny for a little girl was moved to tears upon receiving a heartfelt letter of appreciation

In a touching video, the nanny expressed that it was her first time receiving such a letter from a child, and it meant a great deal to her

The girl eloquently read the emotional letter, sharing not only sweet words but also the valuable lessons she had learned from the nanny

In a heartwarming moment, a young nanny received a letter of appreciation from the little girl she cared for.

Tears welled up in her eyes as she read the heartfelt words—the first time a child had expressed such gratitude.

Little girl hands letter to young lad who worked as nanny. Photo credit: @mianimesha

Source: TikTok

The letter not only conveyed sweetness but also shared the valuable lessons the nanny had imparted, as shown by @mianimesha.

Watch the video below:

Yaya said:

“She’s going to love you foreverrrr, never lose contact.”

Miani mesha:

“I've been babysitting for this family for quite some time now and during there nap or lunch breaks I would go outside by the lake and write so she surprised me with a goodbye letter.”

Keren Conover:

“The some day i’ll have to grow up.”

Felicity:

“But someday I’ll have to grow up”

Heather:

“OMG Millie is so sweettt.”

Danisha:

“Hot sauce on popcorn is really a hit fr but awww this is so sweeettttt.”

Miani mesha:

“Man yall just don’t know.”

Alys:

“But someday I’ll have to grow up she needs to publish this that’s a writer right there.”

Miani mesha:

“I use to sit on the lake and write when they were sleeping, and Millie would see me out there and she says she wrote me something on my last day with her.”

Becca:

“I’d cry tooo. Kids don’t lie about their feelings. This is too sweet.”

Ray Ray:

“Millie was on point with that one. That was too beautiful.”

Lisa Lynn:

“The hot sauce on popcorn..she’ll do that forever & remember you for her stories.”

