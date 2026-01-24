A young Nigerian man is trending after mentioning something he noticed about Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo

A young man has drawn people’s attention to what he noticed in a viral video after Cristiano Ronaldo served Sadio Mane, a Senegal player, cake at an event.

The video shows the moment players of the international team, Al-Nassr FC, all came together to welcome Sadio Mane back to the club after his national team, Senegal, defeated Morocco in the AFCON final match.

Nigerian man reacts to viral video

Recall that on January 18, Morocco faced Senegal in the AFCON final, where they lost 1–0 to the Senegal team.

While the African team has continued to trend and receive praises, an individual, @GabbyyTeee27, pointed out something he observed in the video of Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and other teammates.

He noticed that in the video, the Portuguese national didn’t eat any part of the cake despite serving Sadio Mane.

He wrote:

"Who noticed Ronaldo didn’t eat the cake?"

His statement immediately attracted reactions, as several individuals suggested reasons why the Portuguese player might have done so.

Reactions as man speaks about Ronaldo

Asanda1520974 wrote:

"He doesn’t eat sweet stuff."

@0yin_Dam0la said:

"He doesn't eat cake at all."

@AdaezeAkudo noted:

"Did you notice others did not eat as well x

@Peaceloveey stressed:

"Can you even appreciate his humility in being the one to cut the cake and serve Mane? Guy hate is a very disease man."

@jajiba76 asked:

"What are you insinuating?"

@otterpatrick9 noted:

"He can’t eat cake during training."

@EzeChinweik wrote:

"People don't realize this guy is more influencial and respected than Ishowspeed. A great man."

@dat_WomanSon stressed:

"This is very beautiful...United (not Manchester) we stand,divided we fall, gestures like this makes you feel you belong to a family."

@MoMindsetCrypto added:

"Sadio looking real good, polished here. May continue to go into the world and achieve more greater success, you deserve it!"

@Justin_Chineme shared:

"Congratulations to Mane. But help them and win a trophy so that their goat will not retire from there trophyless."

@obikrasi noted:

"They defeated Morocco in their backyard despite their many ojoro and e sweet me die."

@moflavour2_0 said:

"Lovely to see👏 im so happy for Sadio Mane he deserves all good things amd thanks to Al Nassr FC."

