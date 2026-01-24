A young man has drawn the attention of people to something he noticed in a video that has gone viral online

He shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané at their club, Al-Nassr, and pointed out something

He mentioned what he noticed in the video, and several people have started sharing their thoughts about the act

A young man shared the rare thing Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo did for Sadio Mane during the Senegalese player’s welcome to the team.

The man pointed this out after videos of Sadio Mane, a player of the Senegal team, surfaced online following his team’s victory in the AFCON final match against Morocco on January 18.

Man points out special act by Ronaldo

To celebrate his victory, the player was welcomed back to Al-Nassr, the international club he plays for, along with his club teammates.

However, the man pointed out something rare that Ronaldo did for Sadio Mane during the event.

The man, @IconicCristiano, wrote that Ronaldo cut a cake for the Senegalese player.

His statement:

"Now Ronaldo cutting Mané a cake."

Many individuals reacted to the video, which has since gone viral online.

Reactions as Ronaldo, others celebrate Sadio Mane

@zenmagafrica wrote:

"So beautiful to watch. The whole team is a winning team."

@swot_saz said:

"Bringing the winning energy back to the club ahead of the season. This is Al Nassr’s year, the signs are there, very evident already."

@Justin_Chineme shared:

"Congratulations to Mane. But help them and win a trophy so that their goat will not retire from there trophyless."

@bzr57 stressed:

"African champion sadio mane. African Ronaldo lol."

@obikrasi added:

"They defeated Morocco in their backyard despite their many ojoro and e sweet me die."

@MoMindsetCrypto noted:

"Sadio looking real good, polished here. May continue to go into the world and achieve more greater success, you deserve it!"

@Tina_RM5 wrote:

"This is lovely."

@Dereal_ZAMI added:

"He really deserves this. Sadio Mané didn't just play, he exhibited leadership when it was needed. Well done."

@moflavour2_0 shared:

"Lovely to see👏 im so happy for Sadio Mane he deserves all good things amd thanks to Al Nassr FC."

@ishmael_idriss said:

"He thought me knowledge defeat intelligence and you can’t find it in school whether you’re a PHD holder! The most vital thing is make the brain work over titles! KING SADIO MANE!"

@kennyoluwagben1 noted:

"I want you guys to win that league so bad this season. You've been knocking on the door all this while

"Make it happen this season and I wish you all the best of Luck. insha'Allah."

Watch the video below:

