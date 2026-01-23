A Nigerian mum based in Abuja has aimed a dig at Lagosians over their conduct when American streamer IShowSpeed visited the state

The hair vendor pointed out what would have been the case if IShowSpeed visited Abuja, bragging that people based in the capital of Nigeria have great pride

The woman's comments on IShowSpeed's Lagos visit were met with mixed feelings from netizens, with some people criticising her

A hair vendor based in Abuja, Chinazor Malinda Okoani, has frowned at the behaviour of some Lagosians when American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., visited the state.

Speed paid a visit to Lagos recently as part of his Speed Does Africa tour and had a swell time with some Nigerian content creators, as well as some dramatic moments.

A Nigerian woman says no one would have noticed Speed in Abuja.

Source: Facebook

Woman shares what would happen in Abuja

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 22, the woman stated that no one would have noticed Speed in Abuja, unless he organised a show.

Malinda bragged that Abuja residents have great pride and carry themselves with great respect and don't get carried away when they see celebrities.

She threw shade at Lagosians, saying the same could not be said about them, highlighting how some Lagos youths begged Speed for money, adding that content creator Egungun of Lagos asked the streamer stupid questions.

Malinda also noted how Peller chased Speed around, comparing it to a child chasing his dreams. In her words:

"Normally if na Abuja ishowspeed come I’m not sure anybody will notice him except he organizes a show….

"Our pride here high, we no send celebrities and i love it we carry ourselves with so much pride here in Abuja…

"You fit even introduce yourself make we ask you and so?

"Lagos people can’t relate.

"Lagos youths are begging him for money.

"Egungun was asking stewpeid questions.

"Peller was chasing him everywhere like a child chasing his dreams.

"Kinda funny Omoh eeeh and the guy got an attitude too.

"The way his guards flinged peller eeh.

"He totally acted like peller doesn’t exist.

"Shame wear me suit."

A Nigerian woman shaded Lagosians for their behaviour when Speed visited the state.

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Woman's reaction to IShowSpeed's visit generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's Facebook post below:

Chinedu Ozoinyama said:

"Una too dey overhype unaselves, just say if he comes u in particular won't look him face. A lot of people there will.......those Lagos agberos fit no even know him but cos iof how he moves with escorts and convoy they came out to beg."

Chidinma Tenson said:

"Chinazor Malinda Okoani my first son is a die hard fan of his,he was even the one that told me about him being in Nigeria. And he once made an appearance on WrestleMania. He's been disturbing the whole house since yesterday cos of this guy asking if he will also be in PH."

Stella Paul said:

"Lol.. no be small ooo.. the other day at Wuse hospital, I saw celebrities, I was hoping that people will rush them, aaaaaaah😂 everyone was just moving about their daily activities, I shock 😲.. them get pride walahi 😩😂."

Glory Ogechi said:

"Abuja na big name normal.

"Make Abuja fall hand Wetin go come happen to dia steeze.

"Before you ask me Wetin Dey Abuja. Look front Tinubu Dey Abuja."

Candy White said:

"Till now self I no still Sabi am I even think say na footballer him be as he wear that Nigerian football jersey."

Ogechi Nwekeaku said:

"Aswear that's how I met one at a shop in wuse 2 I no send am sef and she later started a convo with me that's how we started interaction and helped her pick things she was confused about."

