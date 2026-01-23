A Nigerian man based in the United States has come under fire over his tweet regarding Senegalese star Sadio Mane's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) success

Sharing a trophy of Mane in bed with his gold medal around his neck and the AFCON trophy by his side, the Nigerian stated that the achievement was insufficient for a US EB-1A

Mane led the Teranga Lions of Senegal to their second AFCON title, in a dramatic final with Morocco, which also saw him win the award of the Most Valuable Player of the tournament

Michael Taiwo, a Nigerian man residing in the United States, has been heavily criticised on X (formerly Twitter) over his tweet concerning Senegalese star Sadio Mane's AFCON triumph.

In a chaotic final on January 18, Mane was instrumental to Senegal's final win against Morocco, which gave the Teranga Lions their second AFCON title, with the Al-Nassr forward clinching the most valuable player of the tournament award.

However, Michael, a social entrepreneur, believes that Mane's AFCON achievement is not enough for him to obtain the US EB-1A visa.

Michael stated this in a tweet on January 22, which has now gone viral.

"Interestingly, this achievement is not enough for him to get the EB-1A visa," he tweeted with a picture of Mane in bed with his gold medal around his neck and the AFCON trophy by his side.

What is the US EB-1A visa?

The US EB-1A is a first-preference, employment-based visa (green card) for foreign nationals with extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics.

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website, one may be eligible for an employment-based, first-preference visa if such a person is an alien of extraordinary ability, is an outstanding professor or researcher, or is a certain multinational executive or manager.

It is a kind of visa that permits individuals to self-petition without a job offer, provided they can prove sustained national or international acclaim, typically requiring evidence of three out of 10 criteria or a major one-time achievement.

Sadio Mane: Nigerian under fire over statement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's tweet below:

@UgwumsinachiNn1 said:

"Are you sure everything is fine at home? Someone is celebrating his victory and you are talking about visa. Did he tell you that his country is chasing him?"

@rasheed8371 said:

"Why would he or any successful person want an EB-1A Visa? You guys forget that it is actually "hopeless poverty" that makes people Japa.".

@TowmeeLee said:

"I think you’ve mastered the art of rage-baiting.

"Unfortunately, I think you’re way above that level….or not.

"In the end, there’s no such thing as bad publicity so, enjoy!"

@teresematt said:

"He actually doesn't care about the EB-1A visa. Sir, don't you think there are people who don't care about these things? That trophy is more important to Mane than the so-called visa."

@AyanbisiAT said:

"Everything about this dude is visa, as the only way to prosperity. I don’t understand!"

@peng_writer said:

"Why would he need such a visa at this stage of his career? Lol.

"He's living his dream and doesn't need such."

@ScFidelis said:

"Being an exceptional football talent decorated with UCL, EPL medals should.

"Better option could be the investment route. $5m or is it $10m now? Chicken change for Sadio Mane."

CAF explains why Sadio Mane won MVP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that CAF had explained why Sadio Mane won the MVP award at the just-concluded AFCON.

CAF published a statement on its official website confirming Mane as the best player at AFCON 2025, describing it as “The Coronation of Leadership”. The African football governing body admitted that the Al-Nassr forward did not rank higher in goals or assists, but he left a deep imprint on every important match.

In the final match, Sadio Mane intervened after his teammates walked off the pitch at the order of head coach Pape Thiaw, and brought the team back to complete the match. Lookman had the eight-goal contribution at the tournament, while Mane has five, but CAF stated that the award celebrated a captain and not attacking output.

