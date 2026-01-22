Is Denying Your Husband or Wife Food a Legal Offence? Nigerian Female Lawyer Provides Answers
A Nigerian lawyer, Stella Justice, has drawn people’s attention to whether denying their spouses food was a crime.
She noted that such action may amount to a criminal offence based on the reason for such denial.
On her Facebook page, Stella Justice listed out four reasons denying one’s spouse’s food could be a crime.
Her Facebook post read:
"IS DENYING YOUR HUSBAND OR WIFE FOOD A LEGAL OFFENCE? Under Nigerian law, deliberately denying your husband or wife food may amount to a criminal offence. If it is done in a way that causes cruelty, neglect, harm, or endangerment of health or life.
"It can fall undermcrüëlty to spouse, or failure to maintain a spouse or children, especially where the person has the means to provide food but refuses intentionally.
"However, it is not automatically a crime in every situation.
"It becomes criminal when:
"1. It is deliberate and continuous,
"2. Used as punishment or control,
"3. Causes suffering or risk to health, or affects children.
"Otherwise, it may still be:
"1. A civil issue (maintenance claim),
"2. Or a ground in matrimonial proceedings.
"Note; Marriage does not give anyone the right to starve another human being. Law punishes crüëlty, not quarrels."
Reactions trail lawyer's advise concerning marriage
Esther Glory Sunday said:
Johnny Master said:
Well spoken but you did not add OUR MARRIAGE MUST WORK
Jude Mary
Stella Justice Nnennaya the law which type of good ooooo I hope denied of the bedroom food is not a crime oooo
Leonard Makokha
My lawyer, black is your favourite colour, is it?
Real Hans
If husband no gree give wife food make wife go hustle and give herself food , what man can do woman can do better Abi una law no de quote that side ?
Charles Nwaeze
Starving somebody under you for any reason is a crime before God and man, no matter the circumstances, starvation is not an option at all.
Adekunle Coker
Noted and appreciated with thanks!
