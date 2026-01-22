A Nigerian lawyer has explained how married couples could be charged with a crime for denying their spouses food

She listed four reasons why such actions may amount to becoming a criminal offence that would land one in legal trouble

What she said caught people’s attention, as tehy took to the comment section to share their opinion on what she had said

A Nigerian lawyer, Stella Justice, has drawn people’s attention to whether denying their spouses food was a crime.

She noted that such action may amount to a criminal offence based on the reason for such denial.

Is Denying Your Husband or Wife Food a Legal Offence? Nigerian Female Lawyer Provides Answers

On her Facebook page, Stella Justice listed out four reasons denying one’s spouse’s food could be a crime.

Her Facebook post read:

"IS DENYING YOUR HUSBAND OR WIFE FOOD A LEGAL OFFENCE? Under Nigerian law, deliberately denying your husband or wife food may amount to a criminal offence. If it is done in a way that causes cruelty, neglect, harm, or endangerment of health or life.

"It can fall undermcrüëlty to spouse, or failure to maintain a spouse or children, especially where the person has the means to provide food but refuses intentionally.

"However, it is not automatically a crime in every situation.

"It becomes criminal when:

"1. It is deliberate and continuous,

"2. Used as punishment or control,

"3. Causes suffering or risk to health, or affects children.

"Otherwise, it may still be:

"1. A civil issue (maintenance claim),

"2. Or a ground in matrimonial proceedings.

"Note; Marriage does not give anyone the right to starve another human being. Law punishes crüëlty, not quarrels."

Reactions trail lawyer's advise concerning marriage

Esther Glory Sunday said:

Johnny Master said:

Well spoken but you did not add OUR MARRIAGE MUST WORK

Jude Mary

Stella Justice Nnennaya the law which type of good ooooo I hope denied of the bedroom food is not a crime oooo

Leonard Makokha

My lawyer, black is your favourite colour, is it?

Real Hans

If husband no gree give wife food make wife go hustle and give herself food , what man can do woman can do better Abi una law no de quote that side ?

Charles Nwaeze

Starving somebody under you for any reason is a crime before God and man, no matter the circumstances, starvation is not an option at all.

Adekunle Coker

Noted and appreciated with thanks!

