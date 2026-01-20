An imam in Northampton was sentenced after conducting an illegal marriage ceremony for two 16-year-olds

An imam who carried out an illegal marriage ceremony for two 16-year-olds was given a suspended prison sentence.

According to BBC, Northampton Crown Court heard that Ashraf Osmani, aged 52, had admitted two charges of causing a child to marry at Northampton Central Mosque in November 2023.

Osmani told the court he was unaware that the law had changed nine months earlier, raising the minimum marriage age in England to 18.

He explained that he believed he was acting within the law when he agreed to perform the Islamic nikah ceremony.

Judge described imam’s actions as negligent

Justice Choudhury imposed a 15-week jail term, suspended for 12 months. He accepted that there had been no "violence or coercion" and that the teenagers had approached Osmani "entirely of their own volition". However, the judge told Osmani: "Your approach can only be described as negligent. You ought to have known the law had changed."

The court heard that the teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had first been turned away by another mosque before approaching Osmani.

He agreed to carry out the non-legally binding ceremony and charged £50 for a certificate. After the ceremony, the couple celebrated with friends.

Defence argued mistake in law change

Defence barrister James Gray said Osmani had made one mistake in 20 years of conducting nikah ceremonies. He told the hearing that Osmani had asked for passports to check dates of birth, completed an application form and filled in the mosque register correctly.

Gray added: "All of those things combine to make it quite clear that he was labouring under a mistake as to the change in the law. Had he known of the change in the law he wouldn't have done it."

Osmani left the court without comment, covering his face with his hands and a scarf.

