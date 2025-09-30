A man who appears to have known Somtochukwu Maduagwu, the late ARISE News anchor, has expressed deep sorrow about her demise

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the man recalled a statement she made hours before she was killed at her Abuja residence

Her statement hours before her passing has elicited saddened reactions, with many decrying the security situation in the country

A man with the X handle @TheGreyHunter has cried out online as he mourned ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who died after a robbery at her residence in Abuja in the early hours of Monday, September 29.

The night before the robbery, the man claimed she had been at work, reading the news.

@TheGreyHunter added that Somtochukwu said she would go home to relax and get ready for the week. His tweet read:

"Sommie was still on the screen yesterday night to read news, said she was going home to relax and get ready for this week. God!!!"

However, her life was cut short hours later.

Somtochukwu Maduagwu's death triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Somtochukwu Maduagwu's death below:

@ElumeFredrick said:

"*If you have money 🤑, Nigeria is the best place to live* in the mud 😢.

"Daily avoidable deaths from bad roads to Kidnappers to Armed Robbers to Ritual Killers to Police Brutality/accidental discharge from a Cops rifle because he's frustrated 🥴 .

"Surviving Nigeria deserves MEDAL."

@_Ajiun61 said:

"May God In His Mercy Accept The Repose Of Your Soul.

"Our heartfelt condolences to your parents, siblings, loved ones and friends.

"May God grant your parents and siblings the grace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

@belovedjew said:

"If I have a dual citizenship like her, The last time I will set foot in Nigeria would be 50yrs ago before I was born. She stayed cos she hoped to be a difference... African jungle no send person papa

"May the lights guide you home sommie."

@factz25 said:

"Nigeria go touch all of us. Let's keep sitting and watching in self deceit, propaganda, docility and delision."

@thatMrT said:

"Heartbreaking! If life gives you a second chance, pls leave the country. Nigeria is not safe for you, but only for the legislooters."

@Asarailu_ said:

"Nigeria situation will touch everywhere. This bright light taken away from us cause of insecurity 💔. May her soul rest in peace 🕊️."

@_chidoe said:

"I’m so sorry for your loss Kiki."

@pere_greatjim said:

"This is so painful.

"Insecurity is causing more havoc to Nigerians. The other day, a newly called to bar lawyer, Peace Onyesom, and her sister, Gift Onyesom, were kidnapped along the Okene-Auchi road on Friday.

"These issues are really disturbing."

Last video of Somtochukwu Maduagwu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had released the last video that Somtochukwu Maduagwu recorded hours before her death.

He expressed deep sadness for her loss, lamenting that she was alive hours before the unfortunate incident and even sent snaps from her workstation. The man prayed that it would never be well with anyone involved or responsible for Somtochukwu's death.

In the 10-second clip, Somtochukwu played with her hair while an ad played in the ARISE TV station area where she was.

