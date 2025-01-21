Student Shows Off Provisions She Received from Boyfriend Ahead of School's Resumption, Video Trends
- A Nigerian student has shared a video showing the gift items that her boyfriend surprised her with ahead of her resumption day
- According to the lady, the young man took her resumption personal and decided to purchase lots of provisions for her
- In the video shared via her TikTok account, she displayed the items which included cartons of noodles, cereals, foodstuffs and lots more
A Nigerian student's boyfriend went the extra mile to ensure she was well-prepared for her return to school.
In a heartwarming display of love, the young man purchased loads of provisions for his girlfriend, taking her resumption day very seriously.
Lady expresses love for caring boyfriend
The student, who shared a video of the gifts on her TikTok account @big_tonia99, was excited over the surprise.
Lots of items including cartons of noodles, breakfast cereals, and various foodstuffs were seen in the clip.
The generous gesture was seen by many as a clear proof of the boyfriend's love and concern for his partner's needs.
"POV: My man took my resumption personal. I love my man guys," the video's caption read.
The student's excitement was overwhelming as she captured each item and shared the video with a caption that reiterated her love for her man.
Reactions as lady shows off gifts from boyfriend
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.
@Mmabella said:
"Keep him well they're not many."
Chi said:
"Lol e go regret e life."
@orjiugo said:
"Na shop you wan start. God bless him."
@unbreakable diamond said:
"My papa run me these things."
@victoriasmith0523 said:
"Hope you go agree marry am when you graduate, we no won hear story oooo like he's not my class."
@qwin_beauty said:
"A man did all of this wow hope na your husband be this o."
@Amanda Grant said:
"That one no means say you go Cheat."
@Amakaweydisappoint123 said:
"Ur man no get brother?"
@Beauky Skin SKINCARE BRAND said:
"E do pass this one that time during 100l days buy I still left him."
@BOSS LADY commented:
"Yes ohhh. Evidence choke my baby. Make them no take am play ooo."
@SAVIOUR reacted:
"Finished man. Person wey go still regret am."
@QUEEN ADAEZE said:
"My parents did this and more for me. Make no man come collect my parents shine."
@Marko wrote:
"Happy for you buh it’s really gan be heart breaking after all this some will still cheat that’s why ti find a girl with self discipline na connection."
@The girl called piya said:
"The angel way the incharge of my story never tell me if I offend am oo."
Loveee reacted:
"Pls don't disappoint him please for a man to do all these for u?? Oya enter kitchen go prepare his favourite soup, plenty meats and soft semo abeg. God bless him."
@Ivy said:
"O nor dy like all this things oh. We wey never even sure whether we go resume nkor. We nor dy like oppression for here."
@EZINNE reacted:
"All of una man guide oo shuu seen something like dis for the 6th time this early Tuesday morning it’s cute tho."
@_queenscouture added:
"Ur man na odogwu better hold am tight, because to get this kind one na by connection."
Man surprises girlfriend who was there for him
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man thought it wise to surprise the love of his life who has been there for him through thick and thin.
In a trending video, the lady couldn't stop blushing as she unboxed the gift items including money cake.
