A Nigerian student has shared a video showing the gift items that her boyfriend surprised her with ahead of her resumption day

According to the lady, the young man took her resumption personal and decided to purchase lots of provisions for her

In the video shared via her TikTok account, she displayed the items which included cartons of noodles, cereals, foodstuffs and lots more

A Nigerian student's boyfriend went the extra mile to ensure she was well-prepared for her return to school.

In a heartwarming display of love, the young man purchased loads of provisions for his girlfriend, taking her resumption day very seriously.

Female student gets provisions from boyfriend Photo credit: @big_tonia99/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady expresses love for caring boyfriend

The student, who shared a video of the gifts on her TikTok account @big_tonia99, was excited over the surprise.

Lots of items including cartons of noodles, breakfast cereals, and various foodstuffs were seen in the clip.

The generous gesture was seen by many as a clear proof of the boyfriend's love and concern for his partner's needs.

"POV: My man took my resumption personal. I love my man guys," the video's caption read.

The student's excitement was overwhelming as she captured each item and shared the video with a caption that reiterated her love for her man.

Reactions as lady shows off gifts from boyfriend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Mmabella said:

"Keep him well they're not many."

Chi said:

"Lol e go regret e life."

@orjiugo said:

"Na shop you wan start. God bless him."

@unbreakable diamond said:

"My papa run me these things."

@victoriasmith0523 said:

"Hope you go agree marry am when you graduate, we no won hear story oooo like he's not my class."

@qwin_beauty said:

"A man did all of this wow hope na your husband be this o."

@Amanda Grant said:

"That one no means say you go Cheat."

@Amakaweydisappoint123 said:

"Ur man no get brother?"

@Beauky Skin SKINCARE BRAND said:

"E do pass this one that time during 100l days buy I still left him."

@BOSS LADY commented:

"Yes ohhh. Evidence choke my baby. Make them no take am play ooo."

@SAVIOUR reacted:

"Finished man. Person wey go still regret am."

@QUEEN ADAEZE said:

"My parents did this and more for me. Make no man come collect my parents shine."

@Marko wrote:

"Happy for you buh it’s really gan be heart breaking after all this some will still cheat that’s why ti find a girl with self discipline na connection."

@The girl called piya said:

"The angel way the incharge of my story never tell me if I offend am oo."

Loveee reacted:

"Pls don't disappoint him please for a man to do all these for u?? Oya enter kitchen go prepare his favourite soup, plenty meats and soft semo abeg. God bless him."

@Ivy said:

"O nor dy like all this things oh. We wey never even sure whether we go resume nkor. We nor dy like oppression for here."

@EZINNE reacted:

"All of una man guide oo shuu seen something like dis for the 6th time this early Tuesday morning it’s cute tho."

@_queenscouture added:

"Ur man na odogwu better hold am tight, because to get this kind one na by connection."

Man surprises girlfriend who was there for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man thought it wise to surprise the love of his life who has been there for him through thick and thin.

In a trending video, the lady couldn't stop blushing as she unboxed the gift items including money cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng