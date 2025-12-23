A Nigerian lady who gave her mum N500 to buy pepper demanded a refund while chatting with her on WhatsApp

Her mother’s response wowed her, and she decided to display it online for people to see and share their thoughts

She posted a screenshot of her mother’s WhatsApp message to her on social media, and it caught people’s attention

A Nigerian lady shared her mother’s epic response after asking her for a refund of N500.

The young lady had given her mother N500 to buy pepper and was demanding a refund.

A lady shares her mother's response after demanding N500 refund. Photo: @leaveosealone, Unsplash

Source: TikTok

Lady demands N500 refund from mother

In a TikTok post by @leaveosealone, the lady sent her mother a WhatsApp message, asking her to send the N500 to her Opay.

Her mother sent her a message, reminding her of the N2,000 she gave her to buy cord.

She wrote:

"Mummy that #500 cash i gave u yesterday for pepper Pls send it to my opay."

The woman asked her daughter to deduct the N500 from the N2,000 and send the remainingN1,500 to her account.

In response, her mother said:

"The 2k i give you for Cord remove ur 500 send the remaining 1,500 to my opay."

The lady was taken aback by her mother’s response and exclaimed.

See screenshot of chat below:

A lady gets an epic response from her mother after demanding N500 refund. Photo: @leaveosealone

Source: TikTok

The lady captioned the post:

“Sometimes you just have to read your mum’s text and go on about your day. Na wa. She’s so pettyyy.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail lady’s chat with mother

Karen said:

you looked for her trouble, you found it. pls leave her for me

Papa Alakara

My mum go even calculate the food wey she cook

eba

Hafa your mama just call me say she never see the 1500 oo

Chi•Oma• said:

My mom go calculate how she take suffer carry you for 9month

December23 said:

She no believe her eyes 👀 na once she shout Jesus

Cyrus Tha Virus said:

It’s the “Jesus” for me!! E shock you?

JL Studios _ UX/UI Designer said:

Do send mommy her 1500# sharp, I wan see receipt

Boi Alone said:

You think say you wise

@bougieenoire said:

ewo, everywhere first blur

Another Nigerian lady got an unexpected response after informing her mother that she was working out, and that was why she missed her call

She posted a screenshot of her mother’s epic WhatsApp message on social media, and it caught people’s attention

Many shared their thoughts on what the woman said to her daughter, as some shared their diverse views on the viral chats

In related stories, a businesswoman displayed the unexpected message she received from her client's boyfriend.

US-based Lady posts message from Nigerian uncle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-based lady asked her uncle to sponsor her trip to Nigeria after telling him that she had seen an affordable ticket.

She posted her uncle's reaction on social media, as he gave her a response that she was not expecting while reminding her of the past.

The screenshot of the messages caught people’s attention as some agreed with the uncle while others sided with the lady.

Source: Legit.ng